SFC discusses elections

Upcoming elections and sales taxes were discussed during the St. Francois County Commission meeting last week at the courthouse annex.

St. Francois County Clerk Kevin Engler reported on the status of current elections.

“Two weeks from Wednesday will be the last day to request absentee ballots (for the August election)," Engler said on July 6. "We are voting in our office right now.

The office will be open for absentee voting on Aug. 1. "People can come out to the Weber Road location and vote.”

Also, a special election is being held in Bismarck today to determine the outcome of a tied Bismarck Board of Aldermen Ward 2 race. On June 2, in the Bismarck Ward 2 race, there was a tie between Lochie Counts and Dustin Garling. Each received 35 votes.

The commission also noted that they received the latest monthly sales tax report. The sales taxes collected year-to-date is currently more than $1.09 million, which is an increase of over $280,000 compared to this time last year. The totals out to an increase of 4.65% from 2019.

Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher noted that he was surprised over the second sales tax showing an increase.