SFC discusses jail upgrades

The St. Francois County Commission held a special session Tuesday morning at the courthouse annex.
The St. Francois County Sheriff's Department asked the commission to approve upgrades to some of its control system and fire alarm system.
Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher explained that the upgrades are being done because of the cost savings of repairing the jail roof instead of a complete replacement.
“I think over $500,000 was budgeted for replacement and that won’t need to be done now. We do need some updates in the system.”
Jail Administrator Jamie Crump told the commission that part of the control center in the rear of the jail was damaged by roof leaks and they couldn’t open some of the doors.
“We are wanting to go in there and update and replace that system so it can still access the doors, the intercoms and such things,” he said. “This is also going to repair the intercoms. There’s a few other items, but it’s basically a sub-control room. You have the main control room that controls everything, this is a sub-control room that will work in the wings.
“The fire alarm system needs updated to get with codes that we have now. It’s dated, it was the original one put in the jail. We’re going to put a new control panel in it, get it more computerized, so it will be a better system, keep everyone safe.”
Gallaher noted that the control system is a state contract quote for $109,900.
“The fire alarm system is under a sole provider agreement and that’s $16,630.”
County Clerk Kevin Engler stated that the two items should be approved separately since they are under two different types of contracts.
“I would probably note on the second one that it is approved as a sole provider, since it is over our $6,000 limit,” he said.
During discussion on the fire alarm upgrade, Audit Manager Amber Menjoulet clarified that the expenditure is actually an upgrade to the existing system rather than an actual new purchase of equipment, allowing it to qualify as a sole source provider rather than installing all new equipment.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
