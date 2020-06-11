SFC discusses jail upgrades

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The St. Francois County Commission held a special session Tuesday morning at the courthouse annex.

The St. Francois County Sheriff's Department asked the commission to approve upgrades to some of its control system and fire alarm system.

Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher explained that the upgrades are being done because of the cost savings of repairing the jail roof instead of a complete replacement.

“I think over $500,000 was budgeted for replacement and that won’t need to be done now. We do need some updates in the system.”

Jail Administrator Jamie Crump told the commission that part of the control center in the rear of the jail was damaged by roof leaks and they couldn’t open some of the doors.

“We are wanting to go in there and update and replace that system so it can still access the doors, the intercoms and such things,” he said. “This is also going to repair the intercoms. There’s a few other items, but it’s basically a sub-control room. You have the main control room that controls everything, this is a sub-control room that will work in the wings.