Due to inclement weather last Tuesday, the St. Francois County Commission met in a special open meeting Friday to conduct business.
Human Resources Manager Corey Schrum updated the commission on the tabled agenda items of job title changes and step wage increases for employees in three county offices.
“There were about eight requests for job title changes that were tabled,” she said. “My recommendations are due to the increases we did for the yearly COLA from 25 cents to 50 cents, and the upcoming internal control audit that we are going to do next year to try to get that clear-cut on job descriptions.
"I recommend adhering to the guidelines already set in place according to the personnel handbook, which states that an employee advance to a different level determined by the number of years worked, which is in five-year increments, and by the approval of the officeholder.
“There’s one at the end of November, one the first of February and then July. So, the ones that were requested, there’s a few coming up, but I say do it in the five-year increments like we have in the past.”
Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher clarified the importance of job descriptions.
“Of course, if there is an actual job change in that department, that would affect that too. But, we need job descriptions before we can get the definition of that too.”
During the discussion of the motion, a sheriff's department deputy asked why the county sheriff’s department has different compensation schedules than the rest of the offices.
Schrum answered that she needed to get with Sheriff Bullock on that, as she knows they are different, but not what the difference is or why.
Amber Menjoulet of the auditor’s office asked for a clarification on the recommendation.
“I just want to make sure that none of the job title changes were approved," she said.
Schrum clarified, “There was one in the assessor’s office that was already approved, but that was because an employee retired and they filled that spot, but it was approved prior to all of the others being tabled.”
County Clerk Kevin Engler asked about the compensation when an employee fills a position vacated by a retirement or resignation.
“When you have somebody leave a position, that person might have been there 10-15 years, and then you fill that position, does the new person automatically get the salary that they left at?” he asked.
Menjoulet answered that hasn’t been done that way in past unless an officeholder specifically requests it.
With no further discussion, the motion was passed.
In other business, Mindy Wooldridge of the assessor’s office requested an addition of about $55,000 for the 2020 budget. Menjoulet explained specifically what the assessor was asking for.
“It was my understanding that they were going to request additional funds be transferred from general fund to cover the shortage,” she said. “General fund contributes about $267,000 to the assessment fund every year. This year they are requesting more.”
Gallaher asked, “Are you going to be spending time preparing for the next assessment and appraisal on this?”
Wooldridge answered, “Yes, we are working on our two-year maintenance plan we have to submit to the state tax commission before the end of the year.”
During discussion on the motion, Associate Commissioner Gay Wilkinson observed that to not approve the funding would be moving backward and that he was in favor of the transfer.
Gallaher added, “We are looking forward at preparing for that next appraisal too.”
Engler asked for clarification as to why this method of fund transfer was used as opposed to adding it to next year’s budget.
Menjoulet answered, “It was our understanding that it had been approved in the past, that amount was set to be transferred to the assessment fund. To increase that, we felt it took a vote by the commission rather than transfer the set amount that had been approved in the past.”
The motion was approved.
During departmental reports, County Auditor Louie Seiberlich gave a report on the first draft of the county budget for 2020.
“[Amber Menjoulet] has been working with the department heads since Aug. 1,” he said. “We have used the scissors, we’ve used the magic marker, we’ve used pencils, we’ve used erasers. The treasurer has worked diligently providing revenue numbers, the county clerk’s office has provided a lot of information. The two largest departments, road and bridge and the sheriff’s department came in with their numbers.
“We present this to you today to give you a condensed version of what the new budget is going to look like. We project total revenue for next year to be approximately $32 million, which is approximately a $2 million increase, again it is just a projection. With expenses, it will also be about $2 million.
"The economy will fluctuate, the state of Missouri might enter into it, we have two major elections next year, which increases the budget as well. We anticipate more work from road and bridge and we anticipate that everyone is going to get an increase [in pay] starting Jan. 1.”
Seiberlich noted that there are minor revisions yet to be done because of previous business in the meeting.
“The total budget of 72 pages will be presented to you following this meeting upon your approval,” he said. “We had to tweak some numbers, but we had to wait until HR got their information provided to you and you made your recommendation. As soon as this meeting is over, we’ll enter that in the final numbers and then we will deliver that entire packet to you for approval to be done in December.”
Menjoulet added that the budget hearing is potentially scheduled for Dec. 17.
“Any changes made to the proposed budget would need to be provided to us before Dec. 3, when we will have to post a proposed budget in the paper,” she said.
