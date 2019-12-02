Building access and security, and countywide emergency notifications were the main items of business Tuesday during the St. Francois County Commission meeting.
Courthouse Maintenance Supervisor Brian Briley asked the commission to approve a contract to change the courthouse and annex doors from keylocks to a keycard type of access system.
“We’ve had several employees in the past get let go and they had the keys to the building,” he said. “We checked into some newer technology, card swipes, Dan [Duncan] and I, for both buildings.
"The way it works, they can tie into our payroll system, as long as you’re getting a paycheck, your number will be in the system. If your number is not in the system your card will not work anymore. We can give different people different accesses to both buildings.”
Briley said that the cost will be more than $55,000 to do both buildings.
Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher asked if this was only for exterior doors and not office doors.
“I’ve done entry doors in [the annex], then I have one interior door for now, for the mail machine, because if I’m let go and I had that number, I could get in that office later,” Briley said. “[At the courthouse], prisoner transport, I have a couple of doors to the basement. It also monitors the doors. I’ve had doors, like smokers, they prop the door open and walk around outside and leave that door propped open, this will send us alarms. It automatically locks it at night.”
As a clarification by Associate Commissioner Gay Wilkinson, Briley said that interior doors can be added later as the system can be upgraded. Any further upgrades would be at the request of each officeholder.
Gallaher noted that in the past when employees have left for whatever reason, they sometimes couldn’t find their keys and the cost to rekey the locks is more than $1,400. The county also doesn’t have any records from years ago of who was given keys.
Briley explained that this is a state contract. He has worked with Amber Menjoulet of the auditor’s office and she verified the validity of entering the contract.
Gallaher asked if there are budget funds for the contract.
“I have extra money this year I didn’t spend on the [courthouse] elevator upgrade,” Briley answered. “I budgeted too much. And we can add to this later down the road, I think it was $1,500 an office door. This price is with maintenance and IT doing a lot of the interior wiring to get the price down. [In the annex] we can do the wiring. [The courthouse] is wireless and puts the price up.”
Gallaher explained that the stone construction of the courthouse did not allow for conventional wiring.
In other business, Emergency Manager Dan Duncan sought permission from the commission to seek bids on a mass notification system for the county.
“This would be countywide such as what is in place in Farmington and Park Hills that utilize Code Red,” he said. “It will notify residents about severe thunderstorm warnings, tornado warnings if they are in the affected polygon from the National Weather Service. We can also utilize it as an internal notification system where you build a database of groups such as county employees where we want to send out a message to their particular groups.”
Associate Commissioner Patrick Mullins asked about the ballpark figure on the system.
Duncan said that he looked at two systems that range from $14,000 to $25,000 for an annual subscription, based upon the size of the county.
“The state does have the 50/50 cost share which I have applied for and awarded, however what the state does is they will authorize a 50/50 cost share with such type of notification systems, but it’s based upon what’s left over from the entire state,” he said. “It’s possible we might get a reimbursement check back from the state, but if there are no funds left over, we may have to pay the full price.”
Duncan explained that the system would apply to all county residents and municipalities. Both systems have add-in rights where the municipalities could build their own databases for their jurisdictions where they can set up notifications within their city such as boil orders, etc.
“We’ll take the 911 data for landlines, we can put that in our emergency database,” he said. "Any other additional messages, they sign up for it.”
Gallaher observed that landline phones are automatic, but cellphone users have to contact the county and opt in.
