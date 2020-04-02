SFC explains stay-at-home enforcement

During the special meeting of the St. Francois County Commission Monday afternoon, commissioners approved the implementation of a stay-at-home order.
The order will be implemented at 12:01 a.m. Friday. Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher explained that the reason for the delay until Friday was to allow residents and businesses to familiarize themselves with the order, find out how they are affected by it and to get clarifications as necessary from the health department.
“There will not be any county enforcement of these measures until Friday morning,” he said.
During the meeting there were concerns brought up by other officials about how enforcement of the order would be handled.
Sheriff Dan Bullock stressed that when the order goes into effect, residents should not call 911 about any violations of the order.
“We are not the Corona Police,” he said. “We already have too many calls to deal with right now.”
Amber Elliott, county health center director, said to call the health department about any possible violations of the stay-at-home order.
“Call us if there are concerns, complaints, that type of thing around this order or submit an inquiry or concern via the website,” she said.
“We will investigate, reach out and find out the circumstances around this, what’s going on and decide if it is something that needs to go further than that. Sometimes, things get reported and there isn’t an issue. If there is something we will take it to the next level, where we have to do some of those things that we don’t want to get to that point where we’re having to fine, or any of that.”
Elliott said that the health center can still be contacted after normal office hours.
“They can call us after hours if there is a complaint,” she said. “There’s a prompt for a public health emergency after hours."
The sheriff’s department will be contacted only if people are non-compliant after the health department contacts them. Bullock said that they have dealt with quarantining before.
“Amber and I have talked about it,” he said. “If there is someone that has to be forcibly quarantined when people refuse to stay away from other folks, we have done some of this in the past for hepatitis and things like that.”
For more information contact the St. Francois County Health Center at 573-431-1947 or http://sfchc.org
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
