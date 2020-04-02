SFC explains stay-at-home enforcement

“We will investigate, reach out and find out the circumstances around this, what’s going on and decide if it is something that needs to go further than that. Sometimes, things get reported and there isn’t an issue. If there is something we will take it to the next level, where we have to do some of those things that we don’t want to get to that point where we’re having to fine, or any of that.”

Elliott said that the health center can still be contacted after normal office hours.

“They can call us after hours if there is a complaint,” she said. “There’s a prompt for a public health emergency after hours."

The sheriff’s department will be contacted only if people are non-compliant after the health department contacts them. Bullock said that they have dealt with quarantining before.

“Amber and I have talked about it,” he said. “If there is someone that has to be forcibly quarantined when people refuse to stay away from other folks, we have done some of this in the past for hepatitis and things like that.”

For more information contact the St. Francois County Health Center at 573-431-1947 or http://sfchc.org

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.