SFC gets a mask mandate, effective Sept. 21

Wadlow observed that, as with any medical issue, it’s important to get treatment and information from doctors who specialize in those areas.

“You wouldn’t go to a podiatrist or a foot surgeon for heart surgery,” she said. “The Infectious Disease Society of America has pushed for masking since July 8 and said of all the simple and effective steps we can take to slow the spread of coronavirus, masks are key among them.”

As she continued, a few in the audience yelled “Bull!”

Poston said they were sympathetic to those who were anxious about wearing masks, to those young children being expected to wear a mask, and to those who had breathing problems, and noted, “Good news, we addressed those concerns, and this mandate covers those issues.” As he continued he was shouted down, and turned into a vote, with many in the audience hollering insults against the board.

“Hey! Get six feet apart!” bellowed a man in the center rows toward the board’s table at the front of the audience. “Get ‘em boys!” he hollered at the police in attendance, “they’re not six feet apart!”

The anti-mandate crowd slowly made their way out of the building, or over to the board members, some still loudly peppering questions at board members until the police moved between them.