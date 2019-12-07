St. Francois County Joint Communications, which provides 911 service for St. Francois and Ste. Genevieve counties, is two years into the next-generation 911 (NG911) pilot program it entered with Atos. Alan Wells, 911 communications director, recently shared a write up in which the Europe-based company spotlighted St. Francois County 911’s first-in-America foray into NG911.
“It’s a remarkable story,” Wells said. “We’ve come a long way in the last two years.”
In 2017, next-gen technology had been spreading all over Europe but had yet to make it to the U.S. Wells knew the center’s analog technology had to be updated, ideally to an ever-evolving platform that accommodated wireless callers and increased mobility as technological innovations surfaced.
“People are more mobile and connected now even in the most rural areas of the county,” Wells said. “Citizens should be able to contact 911 in the fastest, most convenient way possible.”
In looking for a recommendation, he reached out to an Atos representative he knew.
“When St. Francois County was exploring NG911, I called Atos’ Phil Rotheram for advice because he’s been working with public safety technology for more than 20 years and I trust his industry expertise,” he said. “After many discussions, presentations and competitive comparisons we had almost made our decision. Then Phil took me to a facility in Madrid to see the systems in action, and I was blown away.”
You have free articles remaining.
After the review in Spain, Wells carried the information back to the Public Safety Committee and the recommendation was made to the board. In April 2017, the 911 board approved the $484,000 purchase of NG911 technology from Atos.
By June 2017, the contract was signed and the NG911 went live in March 2018. Because the next-generation technology hadn’t yet been used in the U.S., the center and Atos spent months collaborating on details and fine-tuning the system. The modifications were finalized this past April. The resulting adoption of Atos’ OpenScape First Response system included:
- Unified communications that let 911 centers receive and accept calls from a variety of sources — voice, video, SMS, social networks, apps and instant messaging;
- Global Emergency Management, Atos’ end-to-end emergency management solution;
- Managed network services connecting five public-safety answering points (PSAP) across the service area;
- Migration to a new facility;
- Up-to-date, “ruggedized” tablets and laptops for the field.
Dispatchers are able to log in and answer calls from any PSAP, and wireless callers provide detailed location information.
The system is said to be yielding about 50% savings over the analog technology of a few years back. It covers Ste. Genevieve, Perry and Reynolds counties, additionally.
Wells said Atos appears to be making inroads in other states, as well, such as California, New York and Florida.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.