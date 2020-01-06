SFC Health Center earns reaccreditation

The St. Francois County Health Center has once again earned reaccreditation from the Board of Directors for the Missouri Institute for Community Health (MICH). The achievement of accreditation indicates a local health department’s ability to provide essential public health services to its community.
The local health agency was initially accredited in 2016 by MICH and leadership at the county health agency were excited to receive reaccreditation during an award presentation at the St. Francois County Board of Health meeting last week.
“We are happy to be recognized for our efforts of continuous quality improvement,” said Health Center Director Jessica McKnight. “Accreditation is a badge of honor that demonstrates our devotion to increased accountability and credibility to the public, our funders, elected officials and our partner organizations.”
Only a small percentage of local public health agencies in Missouri have gone through this evaluation process. This prestigious designation indicates that St. Francois County Health Center meets or exceeds the standards of practice set by the Missouri Voluntary Accreditation Program for Local Public Health Agencies in areas such as communicable disease; chronic disease and injury prevention; emergency preparedness; environmental health; maternal and child health; and access to care.
In order to reach this milestone, the staff of the St. Francois County Health Center completed a thorough community health assessment and made updates to their strategic plan, including a strong focus on evidence-based public health and evaluation.
The staff demonstrated to a team of on-site reviewers that the community of St. Francois is protected by a proficient public health system, which is able to provide quality services and meet the increasing challenges faced by public health departments today.
“Our staff put in a lot of work to ensure that the programs and services we provide are as responsive as possible to the needs of our community,” McKnight said. “Being accredited is important to us because it shows that we are continuing to assess our services and performance to make certain we are meeting the public health needs of those we serve as effectively as possible.”
The Missouri public health system began exploring accreditation for local public health agencies in the 1990s. Initial work began under the umbrella of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, but in 2002, MICH took the lead.
The first local public health agency was accredited in 2003 and there are roughly 26 local public health agencies currently accredited by MICH in the state of Missouri.
