Highway traffic issues and paycheck stubs were concerns addressed during the regular session of the St. Francois County Commission last week.
Brent Hahn had questions for the commission about changes under consideration where Hildebrecht Road and Route H intersect with U.S. 67.
The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is considering the installation of J turns at U.S. 67 and Route H similar to the ones at the intersection of New Perrine and U.S. 67. Hahn, who lives on Hidebrecht Road, expressed concerned about truck traffic from a new concrete plant being built between Route H and Hildebrecht.
“As a resident who lives out Hildebrecht Road, I have some concerns that have been brought up to us regarding the concrete plant being proposed to be built on the southwest corner of Hildebrecht and 67 — and the additional traffic that’s going to create with the larger slower moving vehicles,” he said. “We have as many questions as we have requests because we don’t know how far along you’ve gotten in your process in taking a look at that.
"I spoke to the MoDOT engineer, (Brian) Okenfuss, and discussed perhaps that the concrete plant related to Central Stone maybe using the new exchange that they are going to be putting at H highway using the J turns that will be safer than using Hildebrecht. I don’t know if that’s a possibility or if you have considered making improvements to the exit lanes from 67 onto Hildebrecht.
"When you’re coming south on 67 and top that hill, it’s a very short lane to get off and turn there — and there’s a lot of traffic coming at a high rate of speed down your back."
He said they are afraid of more rear-end accidents in that area.
“The other thing that we thought might be something you consider, the eastern portion of that crossover where Hildebrecht crosses 67, that short section from Hildebrecht to H highway, there are only four or five houses on that road and one business that uses that road.
"There’s a tremendous amount of traffic that uses that road. There’s a lot of cars crossing from there, coming down H, that could be directed toward the new turn at the new H intersection whenever they get that, rather than having all that traffic coming across, trying to cross 67 from both directions and navigate concrete trucks and any other traffic.”
Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher asked, “Is the concrete plant an additional concrete plant or a relocation of the existing concrete plant?”
Hahn said, “My understanding is that it’s a new one. It’s north of where Central Stone is right now. Between there and Hildebrecht. As far as a road going through Central Stone Co. they hadn’t planned that.
"It would seem to me much more logical to take their concrete trucks through their existing exit onto H where they are going to have a much safer interchange once they put in these J turns instead of that crossover. H is obviously a very dangerous intersection, I’m sure your aware of.”
Gallaher explained that since they had last talked to Okenfuss, the traffic pattern has changed and also said they hadn't known anything about the new concrete plant.
Associate Commissioner Gay Wilkinson added that the county is going to be somewhat limited, in that any deceleration lanes or changes to U.S. 67 would be made by the state. He suggested Hahn speak with Okenfuss.
According to Hahn, he had spoken with the state engineer who told him that the issue should probably be brought up at the commission meeting since the state and county work together on situations such as these.
Gallaher said, “We do cooperate well. He is pleasant to work with.”
In other business, County Treasurer Kerry Glore proposed a plan to end the printing of paycheck stubs for all county employees at the end of each pay period. In response, Wilkinson expressed reservations about whether employees with no computer access would suffer from the lack of hard copy pay stubs.
“Some of you may not be aware that when we are paid we get a check stub,” he said. “The employees here are direct deposit. It’s been proposed by madame treasurer that we discontinue the printed check stubs. I think you sent a notice out that would be the last one, the last pay period. It caught me by surprise.
"I don’t oppose this — I’d prefer it. I’m not sure the employees are ready for this. I know it would make a hardship on road and bridge and probably through the sheriff’s department and the deputies. To cut that off might deserve a little more consideration or discussion or whatever may be.”
Glore responded to Wilkinson that all the employees' income information will still be available on the county’s payroll software.
“I just want to clarify, that we are not doing away with check stubs as it kind of reads on the agenda, but the check stubs are going to continue on the Tyler system," she said. "They are going to continue on the Tyler system. We started the Tyler system in 2016. Any employee that has access to the ESS portal can go in and look up their history back to 2016.
"We couldn’t do that before. ESS is a Tyler module the county uses to process all payroll and information is out there for each employee for their check stubs — their W2 information, their W4 information — they can check on their vacation and sick time.
"It’s mandatory, according to the county policy, that every employee to go through ESS to get paid. If they don’t go through ESS and a supervisor doesn’t approve it, they’re not getting paid that pay period. It’s going to be delayed until they do, because it’s mandatory.”
According to Glore, many county employees have been complaining for some time about the nuisance of receiving paper copies of pay stubs they have no need for and consider wasteful. Those who need hard copy stubs could still get them from their department supervisors.
“Even though we’ve been on this system since 2016, we’ve always made copies in the treasurer’s office for every employee,” she said. “We started getting feedback, ‘Why do make those copies? It’s a waste of money. I can go to my phone or computer and access it online.’ We knew we had some employees that couldn’t access it online. So what the county commission did at that point, was they put it in a policy that the employee or their designee can go in and put their time in.
"They can go in and access that employee’s information, so that employee has the information and make a copy of the payroll check should they choose. A lot of people don’t choose to make a copy, but there are a few that do need copies. That designee in that department can make those few copies that are necessary to give that employee that information that they need. It saves a lot of money because we're not having to print payroll check after payroll check copy for every employee.
“We knew when we stopped making the copies, there are designees in every department that can assist any employee. We have a new resource officer that is willing to train anybody that needs any help with ESS in any way.”
If the commission chose not to act on the issue that day, Glore suggested they set a definite time to bring an end to the procedure.
“If you want us to make copies, we certainly will,” she said. “But if you decide you want us to continue to make copies, please set a deadline. Right now I think it’s a waste of money and time and I think training will solve the issue.”
Wilkinson reiterated that he had no problem with ending the printouts. He was simply concerned with the forced compliance aspect.
Glore noted that other parts of the payroll system were already considered forced compliance.
“The ESS is, if you want to put it that way, forced compliance because it’s already in our policy that everybody has to use it,” she said. “We’re just not using it to its fullest potential.”
Wilkinson said, “I’m still not comfortable with the forced compliance. If that’s what people want to do, that’s fine, I have no problem with doing that and it would save money. But saving money at the expense of our employees, I don’t think that’s right.”
Glore explained that steps are being taken to help those employees who still need hard copies of their pay stubs.
“We have reached out to departments to troubleshoot,” she said. “We talked with the sheriff’s department — the one who does the ESS entry for those employees who can’t. She had no complaint. She’s willing to help the ones that she’s currently helping now."
At Wilkinson’s urging, the commission decided to postpone the issue for one or two pay periods while he and human resources further investigate employee concerns about the matter.
