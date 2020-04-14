SFC holds steady at 22 COVID-19 cases; Washington County up to three

The health department said they are investigating the cases and speaking to people that may have come into contact with the individuals before their confirmed diagnosis. The methods of transmission are also being investigated.

The Ste. Genevieve Health Department reported its seventh confirmed case on Monday. On Tuesday, the health officials said this case is not related to the other positive cases.

“The seventh positive case was a contact to a different positive case through no fault of their own,” the health department said. “Quarantine was established prior to the positive test result. This is why we recommend and encourage all the precautions that we have been promoting. You may never know when or where you will come in contact with the virus.”

The statewide stay-at-home order is in effect until April 24. The St. Francois County order is in place until further notice.

“I think that order will probably be rolled back as the state rolls theirs back,” Elliott said. “We haven’t heard a plan yet for how the state plans to do that, if that’s going to be a soft rollback and what that’s going to look like.”

Elliott said they were told they might be hearing some more about that in the upcoming press conferences from Gov. Mike Parson.