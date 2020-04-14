SFC holds steady at 22 COVID-19 cases; Washington County up to three

At least 229 St. Francois County residents have been tested for COVID-19, Health Center Director Amber Elliott said on Tuesday.
The county was holding steady at 22 confirmed cases, as of Tuesday afternoon.
Nine cases have fully recovered, which according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is defined as being at least seven days past the onset of symptoms and recovered from the illness for at least 72 hours without the use of fever-reducing medications.
The state may soon start reporting recovery numbers, Elliott said, but their definition of recovery will likely be different.
“I think it’s important for the public to know that people are getting better,” Elliott said. “In all of the tough news and tough things we have to deal with, I think it’s important for all of us to understand that 80 percent, 81 percent of people are going to have mild illness. The majority of people are going to recover.”
One case is related to travel to St. Louis. Thirteen cases are connected to other positive cases. Eight cases have no known source of infection.
Washington County is now reporting three confirmed cases as of Tuesday, according to the health department.
The second case is a male in his 40s and the third case is a women under the age of 20. Both individuals are in isolation.
The health department said they are investigating the cases and speaking to people that may have come into contact with the individuals before their confirmed diagnosis. The methods of transmission are also being investigated.
The Ste. Genevieve Health Department reported its seventh confirmed case on Monday. On Tuesday, the health officials said this case is not related to the other positive cases.
“The seventh positive case was a contact to a different positive case through no fault of their own,” the health department said. “Quarantine was established prior to the positive test result. This is why we recommend and encourage all the precautions that we have been promoting. You may never know when or where you will come in contact with the virus.”
The statewide stay-at-home order is in effect until April 24. The St. Francois County order is in place until further notice.
“I think that order will probably be rolled back as the state rolls theirs back,” Elliott said. “We haven’t heard a plan yet for how the state plans to do that, if that’s going to be a soft rollback and what that’s going to look like.”
Elliott said they were told they might be hearing some more about that in the upcoming press conferences from Gov. Mike Parson.
“At this time, we don’t have any additional information,” Elliott added. “I can’t imagine that it will be just be, ‘OK, it’s all over. Everybody go back to doing everything as usual.’ But I think that remains to be seen.”
The county and state healthcare systems are doing well as of now, according to Elliott.
“Right now, those social distancing policies are working well overall,” Elliott. “We are always going to have some people who don’t abide by those. But the majority of us, I think we are all making changes in our lives to support this and slow the spread of the disease.”
With the CDC recommending that people wear face coverings in public, Elliott said she has heard reports of people microwaving their face masks to clean them.
“That’s not recommended and might start a fire,” Elliott said.
Instead, she recommends washing cloth face coverings in the washer in hot water and drying them in the dryer on high heat to kill germs.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
