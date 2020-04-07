SFC holds steady while Washington Co reports first COVID-19 case

St. Francois County held steady at 18 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, while Washington County reported its first case.
SFC Health Center Director Amber Elliott started off her bi-weekly Facebook Live update with some good news. Two of the reported cases have recovered from the virus.
“So that’s something to celebrate,” Elliott said.
Fully recovered is defined by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention as being at least 7 days past the onset of symptoms and recovered from the illness for at least 72 hours without the use of fever-reducing medications.
The Washington County Health Department reported their first case. They announced that on Tuesday morning a woman in her 20s tested positive for the virus. She is currently in isolation.
The health department reported later in the afternoon that the investigation had been completed and all of the contacts had been notified.
“Across the country, laboratories and healthcare facilities are striving to increase COVID-19 testing, with this effort the Washington County Health Department anticipates that more cases will be confirmed,” the health department’s release said. “Locally, we want to remind the public that we can all do our part to limit the spread of illness by social distancing and following public health guidance; washing hands frequently, disinfecting commonly touched surfaces, and staying home while sick.”
At least 89 people have been tested in St. Francois to date, according to Elliott. There are still 24 tests pending.
She said she’s getting many questions about when the virus will peak in Missouri. The St. Louis coronavirus task force, she said, has stated two to three weeks from now.
“Most of the models that I have seen,” Elliott said, “there’s a few out there and they use some different data to decide what they are putting forth as their projection. It looks like mid- to late-April, probably in the latter half of April and then possibly into May. Again, that depends on what model you are showing.”
As zip codes are now being reported with positive cases, she also wanted to clear up confusion as some zip codes include multiple counties.
“When I report, I’m only reporting for people that reside in St. Francois County,” Elliott said.
Residents should be cautious with this info though, Elliott reminded.
“I want you to know that just because your zip code doesn’t have a case, doesn’t mean that it’s safe to forget about social distancing and those hygienic practices,” Elliott said. “Those things are still of the utmost importance for every single person in Missouri.”
Elliott encouraged residents to reach out to the health center via the contact page on their website, http://sfchc.org/, or the phone at 573-431-1947 with any questions or concerns.
“I just really want to encourage you to stay home if at all possible,” Elliott said. “The (stay-at-home) orders are out there on our website for both Missouri and the St. Francois County order, along with guidance for both of the orders.”
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.