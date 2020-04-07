SFC holds steady while Washington Co reports first COVID-19 case

At least 89 people have been tested in St. Francois to date, according to Elliott. There are still 24 tests pending.

She said she’s getting many questions about when the virus will peak in Missouri. The St. Louis coronavirus task force, she said, has stated two to three weeks from now.

“Most of the models that I have seen,” Elliott said, “there’s a few out there and they use some different data to decide what they are putting forth as their projection. It looks like mid- to late-April, probably in the latter half of April and then possibly into May. Again, that depends on what model you are showing.”

As zip codes are now being reported with positive cases, she also wanted to clear up confusion as some zip codes include multiple counties.

“When I report, I’m only reporting for people that reside in St. Francois County,” Elliott said.

Residents should be cautious with this info though, Elliott reminded.

“I want you to know that just because your zip code doesn’t have a case, doesn’t mean that it’s safe to forget about social distancing and those hygienic practices,” Elliott said. “Those things are still of the utmost importance for every single person in Missouri.”