SFC leaders discussing stay-at-home order

There are 15 pending tests from the county that they are aware of, according to Elliott.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services had St. Francois County listed as having four confirmed cases but Elliott said the state duplicated one case and the number is actually still three.

“We’re kind of in a holding pattern right now, thankfully,” Elliot said. “We haven’t had any new reported cases at this time, but we certainly expect to see confirmed cases as time goes on.”

One of the three women from the county who have tested positive is still in the hospital. A second woman had been in the hospital, Elliott said, but was released Friday afternoon.

Elliott said she is in constant contact with Parkland Health Center and they have been planning for it since people first started talking about the coronavirus.

“I’m confident in their ability to take this on and to help us navigate this in our county,” Elliott said.

Elliott also stressed the importance of social distancing and hand washing to prevent this from being a huge burden on the healthcare system.