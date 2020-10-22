SFC mask mandate not extended

The controversial county-wide mask mandate instituted Sept. 21 following a raucous public meeting Sept. 15 ended Thursday and will not be extended, for lack of a motion by the St. Francois County Health Center Board during their meeting Thursday.
Health Center Director Amber Elliott shared an evaluation on public mask-wearing that the center conducted, following mask-wearing habits before the mandate and after the mandate. Evaluators visited unidentified restaurants, retail stores, grocery stores, convenient stores and sporting events to count the number of people wearing masks properly, the number wearing masks incorrectly, and the number of people not wearing masks at all. A poll was also conducted over social media.
The evaluation found that the number of people correctly following mask recommendations dropped by 6% after the mandate was instituted, with 48% of people properly wearing masks from Sept. 21 to Oct. 14, as opposed to 54% properly wearing masks from Sept. 5 through Sept. 19.
The evaluation notes the limitations to the methodology — the sample size was small, timing could affect the data and fewer observations due to the health center’s backlog in contact tracing and investigating the increased number of coronavirus cases.
During the week of the Sept. 15 public meeting, in which citizens were invited to comment on the mask mandate, the number of new cases rocketed to 467. Following the mask mandate, the number of new cases reported for the week Sept. 20-26 dropped to 211. The number of new cases reported each week has hovered about 200 since then.
“I think the mandate was counterproductive. Look at the numbers, it’s going to do what it’s going to do,” said board member Dr. Victoria Damba.
Board president Jack Poston said there wasn’t “teeth” in the mandate, since the commission didn’t back it.
“If everyone had been wearing masks, we would have seen a bigger difference, but we didn’t have any teeth in it, let’s be honest,” he said. “And so what does that mean, it means people aren’t going to be wearing masks. I personally saw more people wearing masks. Going to Lowe’s, Menards, Walmart, I saw more mask-wearing.
“We tried to do what was right, we just needed to do a better job of educating the public about wearing face masks, my opinion,” he said.
Elliott indicated sharing viable information about the coronavirus had its challenges, as well.
“Unfortunately, misinformation spreads faster than accurate information, and it’s a lot easier to make a false claim than it is to refute said claim,” she said. “I’ve seen the CDC issue statements on different things --clarifying the death data, for instance. But they have all the information on their website for people to go and view.”
Elliott said, in the end, mandate or no, the evaluation was beneficial to gauge the level of mask-wearing in the community.
“The real concern is not that masks don’t work, it seems to show the mandate did not help the public to embrace mask-wearing in a way that’s universal,” she said. “If they don’t take to the policy, the policy won’t work as designed. I think unintentionally, it has caused divide and hate, and that’s not the intent of it, but this is a time to work together, and not oppose each other.
“We’re all in this together, whether we like it or not, and we need to move forward. The health center will continue to support universal mask-wearing in public spaces, but it’s no longer mandated.”
