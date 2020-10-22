SFC mask mandate not extended

“I think the mandate was counterproductive. Look at the numbers, it’s going to do what it’s going to do,” said board member Dr. Victoria Damba.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Board president Jack Poston said there wasn’t “teeth” in the mandate, since the commission didn’t back it.

“If everyone had been wearing masks, we would have seen a bigger difference, but we didn’t have any teeth in it, let’s be honest,” he said. “And so what does that mean, it means people aren’t going to be wearing masks. I personally saw more people wearing masks. Going to Lowe’s, Menards, Walmart, I saw more mask-wearing.

“We tried to do what was right, we just needed to do a better job of educating the public about wearing face masks, my opinion,” he said.

Elliott indicated sharing viable information about the coronavirus had its challenges, as well.

“Unfortunately, misinformation spreads faster than accurate information, and it’s a lot easier to make a false claim than it is to refute said claim,” she said. “I’ve seen the CDC issue statements on different things --clarifying the death data, for instance. But they have all the information on their website for people to go and view.”