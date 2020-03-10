SFC, Missouri voters pick Biden for Democratic nominee

“I’ll vote for Biden in November, but I don’t think Trump will lose,” Williams, shaking his head, said.

But another black voter, 70-year-old Charles Jones of Jefferson City, felt better about Biden, saying he believes he can unify a fractured nation.

“He’s just a down-home man,” Jones said. “I trust him.”

The Associated Press called the Missouri race at poll closing, before any results were released, because the AP VoteCast survey showed Biden with a wide lead. It also showed the lead was spread through all parts of the state, among both men and women, as well as among both white voters and African American voters. The AP also called Mississippi for Biden at poll closing.

Things didn't always go smoothly at election sites across Missouri. A polling place in St. Louis had to relocate after a man who had just voted backed his vehicle into the building and went back inside and knocked over equipment. St. Louis County had polling site equipment problems. The mayor of Kansas City reported trouble — with his own ballot.

No one was hurt in the incident in St. Louis and the man was taken into custody, but it took nearly an hour before voters could be redirected to another polling place, the city's election director, Gary Stoff, said.

