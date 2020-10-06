SFC moves forward with project despite funding concerns

Jail Lt. Jamie Crump stressed the need for the isolation units. “This is something that if this pandemic would pass and there would be another one, there would be a standing structure for us to deal with it. You’ve got prisons full of it, you’ve had it in Washington County, we’ve been lucky to have one case that has been isolated. This is something that will carry on.

"There’s a section in the CARES Act that said it could be used for the jails for this stuff. It’s protecting inmates coming in, staff coming in, you have inmates going back out into the public.”

Rogers assured the commission that much of the work would be done before the end of the year.

“We were ready to start as early as last week. I have the foundations design, steel designed. I have materials waiting to be ordered. I’ve made sure everything is in stock that we can get it by the end of the year. I think in all reality, we get a majority done by the end of the year. I would lean toward 70-80% by the end of the year. However, I’ve got to be able to proceed 100%, I need to be actually be able to get up and build it.”

After some discussion with more of the audience in favor of building the units, Gallaher changed his mind.