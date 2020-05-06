SFC opens insurance bids; to receive $7 million through Missouri CARES Act

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A bid opening was held to select an insurance provider for the coverage of county buildings, contents and moving vehicles during a meeting of the St. Francois County Commission held Tuesday morning on the third floor of the courthouse annex.

County Clerk Kevin Engler told the commissioners that his office spent a great deal of time sending out a bid package to “dozens” of insurance companies, but the response was limited to previous bidders.

“The only ones that responded were the same ones that responded in previous years,” he said. “First State Insurance Agency has different bid packages. [The FSIA] said [they] would be sending them off to different companies that bid through them and that they represent. They all have different nuances to them. It needs to go through the auditor’s office to make sure that they were bid properly and then we will hopefully come back in a couple of weeks with a recommendation of which company to go through. It may be the same provider we have now but they all came and did extensive due diligence. A lot of the other ones didn’t even want to do that.”

Engler added that the participating companies made sure their bids were “apples to apples.”