SFC opens insurance bids; to receive $7 million through Missouri CARES Act

A bid opening was held to select an insurance provider for the coverage of county buildings, contents and moving vehicles during a meeting of the St. Francois County Commission held Tuesday morning on the third floor of the courthouse annex.
County Clerk Kevin Engler told the commissioners that his office spent a great deal of time sending out a bid package to “dozens” of insurance companies, but the response was limited to previous bidders.
“The only ones that responded were the same ones that responded in previous years,” he said. “First State Insurance Agency has different bid packages. [The FSIA] said [they] would be sending them off to different companies that bid through them and that they represent. They all have different nuances to them. It needs to go through the auditor’s office to make sure that they were bid properly and then we will hopefully come back in a couple of weeks with a recommendation of which company to go through. It may be the same provider we have now but they all came and did extensive due diligence. A lot of the other ones didn’t even want to do that.”
Engler added that the participating companies made sure their bids were “apples to apples.”
Responding to Engler’s presentation, Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher said, “I can tell you that a lot has been done in updating the square footage of the buildings and the style of the buildings, and the dollar amounts of the contents, and making sure the vehicles are the right titles and years, and everything on that. Making sure that everything is covered and that deleted stuff isn’t on there anymore. A lot has been done since the last coverage as far as dollar figures.”
Engler noted that there had been “dozens and dozens of pieces of equipment” that had not been included on the county’s insured list.
“We have Chubb, Nationwide and a couple of other providers that have put bids on all of it, but now they have all the same equipment, the same square footage and things like that,” he said. “Road and Bridge and the sheriff’s department have a lot of equipment. When you bid it you’ve got to bid it on the same pieces of equipment. That’s what they attempted to do there.”
Later in the meeting, Gallaher announced that the county would be receiving $7.885 million on Wednesday through the state of Missouri CARES Act. He added that the amount appropriated to St. Francois County was based solely on its population.
“We got $7.88 million and the other smaller counties around us got between $1 and $2 [million], typically,” Gallaher said. “This money must be spent on COVID-related expenses — verifiable. We will be audited for this expenditure. Our treasurer has set up a special account for the receipt of this money and it will be taken care of.”
The commissioners empowered Gallaher to execute certification of the funds on the county’s behalf.
In other action, the commission awarded the circuit clerk’s annual bid for office supplies and printing to Mineral Area Office Supply in Park Hills.
A one-year state contract bid with Huber and Associates in the amount of $19,955.23 was approved for the transfer of email hosting services for the sheriff’s department to a Microsoft Office Exchange account. The contract includes archiving software covering a period of seven years in accordance with state Sunshine Law requirements.
Also, Edward Schuch was appointed to the St. Francois County Developmentally Disabled Board.
The next county commission meeting is set for 10 a.m. May 19 in the commission’s chambers located on the third floor of the courthouse annex.
Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com
