SFC pays off annex loan

The St. Francois County Commission made the decision to pay off the loan on the courthouse annex during their regular session Tuesday morning.

Treasurer Parks Peterson said that the county had been approved to pay off the loan with UMB Bank. Construction of the building began in 2005 and was completed in 2006.

“The next payment was not until October,” he said. “We need 45 days, we’re good on time right now to get it taken care of.

“UMB is handling it, it is with L.J. Hart … The payoff is going to be $429,950. If we left the money in our deposit accounts right now, at .06%, we would have about $500 in interest over two years, so it would be saving us about $14,500 over two years.

"We have the funds right now and feel like it’s the time to do that and do it right with the taxpayers' money.”

Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher asked Peterson what the total debt would be for the county after the building loan payoff.

“It’s going to be $31,000,” Peterson said. “It is a lease that is government lending with First State Community Bank. It is three annual payments, we haven’t had an annual payment come out yet, the loan started in September, 2020. It is on a 2021 [Chevrolet] Colorado for the task force.”