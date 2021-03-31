SFC pays off annex loan

The St. Francois County Commission made the decision to pay off the loan on the courthouse annex during their regular session Tuesday morning.
Treasurer Parks Peterson said that the county had been approved to pay off the loan with UMB Bank. Construction of the building began in 2005 and was completed in 2006.
“The next payment was not until October,” he said. “We need 45 days, we’re good on time right now to get it taken care of.
“UMB is handling it, it is with L.J. Hart … The payoff is going to be $429,950. If we left the money in our deposit accounts right now, at .06%, we would have about $500 in interest over two years, so it would be saving us about $14,500 over two years.
"We have the funds right now and feel like it’s the time to do that and do it right with the taxpayers' money.”
Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher asked Peterson what the total debt would be for the county after the building loan payoff.
“It’s going to be $31,000,” Peterson said. “It is a lease that is government lending with First State Community Bank. It is three annual payments, we haven’t had an annual payment come out yet, the loan started in September, 2020. It is on a 2021 [Chevrolet] Colorado for the task force.”
Gallaher asked Peterson if there would be any advantage to paying off the lease early.
“We could, we have the funds for it,” Peterson said.
Gallaher said that he would like for the county to be out of debt completely.
Peterson added that he totally agreed.
“Let’s discuss that in the near future,” Gallaher said.
In other business, the road and bridge department did not receive any bids on bridge beams for the Busiek Road Bridge replacement. Highway Superintendent Clay Copeland spoke to the commission about the next step.
“I would like to ask permission to contact the only two vendors that we have bought these from in the past,” he said. “We will just contact them and get quotes.”
Copeland also requested approval to install a large culvert on Old Jackson Road south of Route OO.
“It was a concrete culvert,” he said. “The date on it is 1915,” he said. “It has deteriorated where it is crumbling off on the edge of the road. We can replace that with an 84-inch metal culvert.”
Road and Bridge also asked approval to sell a 2005 Durapatcher that is no longer used.
The commission also agreed to a contract agreement between Ernest Demba and the Assessor’s office. Demba would assess local utilities.
Another annual bid was awarded to Mineral Area Office Supply for supplies to the auditor’s office.
An Emergency Management Performance Grant was approved for the Emergency Management Department for the third year.
The commission approved the renewal of the appointment of Patricia Burch to the SFC Board of the Developmentally Disabled.
County offices will be closed for Good Friday. Due to the beginning of a new term, the next St. Francois County Commission meeting will be Monday at the courthouse annex.
