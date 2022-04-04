SFC picks new county seal

The St. Francois County Commission has picked the design for the county’s official seal during the regular session Monday morning.

The selected design was created by Bryan Finch of Farmington and approved by unanimous vote of the commissioners.

A committee of anonymous judges looked over designs from 35 states and 34 counties. They narrowed it down to their top three picks and presented those to the county commission last week for their selection.

The commission plans to contact the designer to make some modifications.

The 35 states included in the seal design contest were Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington State, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

The 34 countries included in the contest were Australia, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, England, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, India, Iran, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Mexico, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Reunion Island, Pakistan, Philippines, Russia, Serbia, Slovenia, South Africa, Sweden, Turkey, Ukraine and Vietnam.

In other business, the commission approved the annual bid for the IT department for office supplies.

The commission approved the transfer of maintenance of Doss Road to the city of Park Hills. Clay Copeland, Road and Bridge superintendent, stated that all of the property on Doss Road was in the city limits of Park Hills.

The bid for a new bridge over Wolf Creek on Old Fredericktown Road was awarded to Brockmiller Construction for $729,876.13. The bridge is planned to be completed by the end of the year.

Kendra Graham, livestock specialist for the University of Missouri Extension, gave the quarterly extension report.

“Kayce Amsden is our 4-H Youth Associate,” she said. “…She took some kids up to the (state) capitol and they had a 4-H STEM Day. They taught anybody in the capitol rotunda that would sit and listen how to program little spheres to do an obstacle course. They were able to capture the attention of some legislators, including Dale Wright. She did that along with Janet Braun who is a 4-H associate with Ste. Genevieve County.”

Graham said a couple of kids went to the Ag Innovators Conference. “That teaches them to do critical thinking for agriculture-related problems.”

Three trained volunteers in 4-H Shooting Sports with shotgun, pistol and rifle are currently available for shooting sports. Graham said there are 19 kids involved the program.

Graham and Amsden have worked on a livestock education series: biosecurity, meat quality, internal/external parasites and getting kids ready for the county fair. Amsden also has a poultry project where 35 kids will raise meat birds.

“This is a project that has exploded because we have a lot of kids that don’t live on a farm that want to deal with animals,” Graham said.

Amsden and Alyssa Bowyer, nutrition program associate, are doing a garden 4-H club with 35 students.

“Those kids are raising plants and are going to plant two garden plots at the Farmington Community Garden.”

The Show Me Select Heifer Program will have a sale on May 6 at Fruitland and May 13 at the Farmington Regional Stockyards with about 160 heifers consigned at each sale.

On March 7, Graham had Tony Hancock of the Missouri Department of Agriculture who talked to producers about how livestock is graded at the sale barn with more than 60 people attending.

Graham also spoke about the Show-Me Quality Assurance training program for 4-H members.

“That is education for youth to raise animals in a good way to teach them proper techniques for different aspects of livestock production," she said.

St. Francois County is hosting a regional grazing school May 24-26 at Mineral Area College.

Graham finished her report, speaking about Bowyer teaching nutrition at area schools.

“In the last three months she has reached almost 2,900 kids,” she said. “She sees those kids multiple times. It’s amazing the stuff she can get a kid to eat. It's stuff I wouldn’t eat, she’s really good at what she does.”

The next St. Francois County Commission meeting will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. on the third floor of the courthouse annex in downtown Farmington.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.