SFC reviews planned road projects

St. Francois County Highway Administrator John Gross presented his 2021-2022 annual report on the county’s road and bridge conditions during a recent commission meeting.

Gross started out by listing the 2021 completed paving projects:

Turley Mill Road - $129,535.56

Old Jackson Road, Route OO to Libertyville - $205,987.84

King School Road - $363,357.65

Hazel Run Road - $243,725.26

Busiek Road - $264,039.53

Copenhagen Road - $91,604.90

North Hillsboro Road - $316,523.19

Valley Forge Road - $178,818.53

The total for all of the paving was $1,793,592.30

Asphalt repair by the road and bridge crew included another $386,634.99.

“That is with our dragbox paver,” Gross said. “...That is material cost only. There’s no labor or fuel or even road oil figured into that, it’s just strictly asphalt cost.”

Total expenditure on paving projects for 2021 came to $2,180,227.20. Gross explained that figure is where they need to be to keep up with the county roads.

“Several years ago, Clay (Copeland) and I mentioned that with approximately 450 miles of road with a lifespan of 15 years of overlay, it’s going to take us 30 years to pave every road in the county,” he said. “Based off the average cost to lay a mile, we need to do about $2.2-2.3 million in overlay a year. A lot of people out there call in ... and wonder when their road is going to be overlaid. With over 400 miles of road, it does take a while to get all of those overlaid.”

Turning to 2022, Gross listed the roads that have priority to be overlaid.

“If for some reason we have a hard winter in February and March, then these could change,” he said.

Planned paving projects for 2022

District 1

Old Fredericktown Road, Possum Hollow to Route DD – 6.3 miles

Kollmeyer Road - 1.1 miles

Knob Lick Road – 4 miles

Old Coffman Road – 1.8 miles

Pendelton Road – 5.5 miles

District 2

Silver Springs Road – 1.8 miles

Coffman Road – 2 miles

“District 2 does not have as many miles to overlay,” Gross added, “They are in better shape. If you go back the last several administrator’s reports, we’ve done a lot of overlaying in the north. The south, we are trying to catch up here.”

The county did not have any striping projects in 2021. Gross stated as they are relatively new to striping the roads, an issue came up that had to be addressed.

“Last year we noticed that a lot of our striping was deteriorating rather rapidly,” he said. “We are moving our striping projects into the second and third quarters of the year. We think some of it was the cold. Some of it was the oil content that was at the top of the asphalt. That paint was still new, it doesn’t take that long to cure, but we’re putting it down at the end of the year, then going into snow removal and a lot of it was coming right back up.”

Addressing how many roads are going to be striped, Gross stated that it’s a balancing act.

“Do we stripe a certain road, or do we overlay another road?” he asked. “If we are doing a lot of striping projects, then we are not doing overlay projects, or maybe not a bridge. What we are doing is only striping a double yellow down the center on primary routes. It is $1,600 per mile.”

2022 striping projects:

Hillsboro Road – 10 miles

Busiek Road – 3.2 miles

Old Jackson Road – 3.2 miles

Kings School Road – 4.2 miles

Germania, House and St. Francois Road – 5.2 miles

Hildebrecht Road – 3.8 miles

Pimville Road – 1.3 miles

Buck Mountain Road – 7.7 miles

Old Bonne Terre Road – 1.9 miles

Vo-Tech Road – 1.1 miles

For 2022, the department has budgeted two new major equipment items: a Western Star 4700 tandem dump truck for $180,000 and a John Deere 4x4 tractor with 10’ mower for $130,000.

Gross then reviewed the 2021 bridge projects.

2021 Bridges

North Hillsboro box culvert

Widening of Turley Mill Bridge

New approaches to Blackwell Bridge and Valley Forge Bridge

Busiek Bridge

Started Old Fredericktown low water structure

He then listed the planned 2022 Bridge Projects.

2022 Bridges

Old Jackson Road bridge replacement using reclaimed beams

Berry Road Bridge in engineering and design phase. $2.9 million and $1.1 million in road repair and overlay

Old Fredericktown at Wolf Creek

Primrose low water (West) using reclaimed beams

Old Fredericktown low water using reclaimed beams currently being completed

In 2021, Gross said that building expansion consisted of construction of the north salt shed with a capacity of 2,500 tons of salt storage that was erected by the road and bridge crew.

“That was challenge putting that up,” he said. “Our road and bridge crew is great, but it’s not something we’ve ever done.”

According to Gross, the shed was badly needed to help with cutting costs on ordering road salt for the whole year.

“According to our vendor that is on annual bid, salt is going up 20%,” he said. “We have about 2,300 ton at the shed, 300 ton at the jail and 900 ton on reserve at the depot in St. Louis. We went ahead and purchased that salt at this year’s price of $72.75 a ton. If we do not use the 900 ton at the depot, we have to pay a one-time fee of $3 per ton for them to store it another year. We are only talking about $2,700. That’s cheaper than the 20% increase.”

For 2022, the building expansion project will be an office and breakroom addition to the Woodlawn Drive building.

Finishing his report, Gross discussed the deficient bridges going into 2022 and the plans for each of them.

The first was Sand Creek Road – built in 1906, reconditioned in 1987, 39.6% sufficient.

“It is a bridge we are going to try to use the BRO program on,” Gross said. "That will be at the end of 2022 or 2023 depending on how our soft match credit comes back in this year for bridges that are constructed in-house. It has a 20-ton limit on it, so we can get buses across it.”

Old Jackson Road – built in 1930, 40% sufficient, will be built by road and bridge crew this year.

Old Hwy 8 – built in 1950, 31.2% sufficient, will be programmed after Sand Creek Bridge is finished.

Kings Road – built in 1924, 23.1% sufficient, with no current plans to replace.

“It parallels Highway 32, it’s a short go around,” Gross said. “The homeowners have turnarounds at each side of the bridge.”

Aulsbury Chapel – 37.9% sufficient, will be built by road and bridge.

During discussion on why some bridge replacements come before others, Gross stated that detour length is a factor in which bridges are prioritized for replacement.

“The Old Route 8 Bridge which is between M Highway and new Route 8 just outside of Leadwood, it is in worse shape,” he said. “It has an 18-ton limit so we can still get buses over it. But, should that bridge fall below that limit and we can repair it, it’s only a mile and a half for traffic to go to M Highway and back, where for Sand Creek, you have to come all the way into Farmington and circle around.”

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

