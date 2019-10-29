St. Francois County held its 2019 Salary Commission recently at the courthouse annex.
The Salary Commission is composed of all of the officeholders in St. Francois County and is where the decision is made on the compensation of the elected officials in the county. The mandatory meeting is held every other year and each elected official will not be eligible for any raises until after the next election to prevent the conflict of interest of "giving themselves a raise."
Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher was elected chairman of the commission.
“The Circuit Clerk is in charge of the Salary Commission. They set this up and determine the day and time.”
County Clerk Kevin Engler explained about the figures that he earlier provided to the elected officials.
“What we have done in the past is we talked to the auditor about the financial conditions,” he said. “Last time, you asked if they had any idea of [what] the other salaries for first-class counties were.
"We gave that to you in emails. I adjusted the 1.9% cost of living adjustment (cola) into this to show you where you would be, it’s about middle of the road for first-class counties. You might want to ask the auditor on financial considerations.”
County Auditor Louie Seiberlich noted what the commission determined at the last meeting two years ago and evaluated where the county fits in with other first-class counties.
“Those that were in attendance two years ago had a major discussion as to where we wanted to be as compared to the other first-class counties,” he said. “We received that information from Mr. (Mark) Hedrick, you have anywhere from Boone County at the top to Christian County at the bottom. And then you have St. Francois County where we adjusted the salaries to be midway. Also note that as far as assessed valuation, where do we rank?”
You have free articles remaining.
Engler answered, “We’re down toward the bottom, if not the bottom.”
Gallaher clarified that this was only a discussion of first-class counties.
“We became a first-class county by special consideration of the legislature that allowed us with our lower population and evaluation to be that way.”
Associate Commissioner Patrick Mullins moved to keep the salaries at their current level aside from the cost of living adjustment.
“I can only speak for myself, but in the last couple of salary commission meetings, I have made the motion to leave it where it’s at,” he said. “Yes, we will accept the cola. I’m very comfortable with where I’m at. I would make a motion to keep it as it is.”
Engler clarified the motion that the elected officials would have no increase in salary with the exception of the cola and that percentage would be no higher than the lowest employee percentage raise.
“This year would be 1.9%,” he said. “We are doing this for the future too. If next year it’s 0.8% or 2.1% we have said that is the only thing we are taking. We don’t want to be taking a higher percentage than any of our employees.”
The motion was accepted on a roll call vote of the present elected county officials.
Recently, St. Francois County Commission also released the final assessed valuation for 2019. The valuation increased from more than $769 million in 2018 to more than $821 million in 2019 for a 6.77% increase. More than $14 million of the increase was in new construction.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.