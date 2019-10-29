{{featured_button_text}}
Salary Commission

The St. Francois County Salary Commission recently met. All the officeholders are members of the commission and set the compensation for the elected officials for the next two years.

 MARK MARBERRY, Daily Journal

St. Francois County held its 2019 Salary Commission recently at the courthouse annex.

The Salary Commission is composed of all of the officeholders in St. Francois County and is where the decision is made on the compensation of the elected officials in the county. The mandatory meeting is held every other year and each elected official will not be eligible for any raises until after the next election to prevent the conflict of interest of "giving themselves a raise."

Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher was elected chairman of the commission.

“The Circuit Clerk is in charge of the Salary Commission. They set this up and determine the day and time.”

County Clerk Kevin Engler explained about the figures that he earlier provided to the elected officials.

“What we have done in the past is we talked to the auditor about the financial conditions,” he said. “Last time, you asked if they had any idea of [what] the other salaries for first-class counties were.

"We gave that to you in emails. I adjusted the 1.9% cost of living adjustment (cola) into this to show you where you would be, it’s about middle of the road for first-class counties. You might want to ask the auditor on financial considerations.”

County Auditor Louie Seiberlich noted what the commission determined at the last meeting two years ago and evaluated where the county fits in with other first-class counties.

“Those that were in attendance two years ago had a major discussion as to where we wanted to be as compared to the other first-class counties,” he said. “We received that information from Mr. (Mark) Hedrick, you have anywhere from Boone County at the top to Christian County at the bottom. And then you have St. Francois County where we adjusted the salaries to be midway. Also note that as far as assessed valuation, where do we rank?”

Engler answered, “We’re down toward the bottom, if not the bottom.”

Gallaher clarified that this was only a discussion of first-class counties.

“We became a first-class county by special consideration of the legislature that allowed us with our lower population and evaluation to be that way.”

Associate Commissioner Patrick Mullins moved to keep the salaries at their current level aside from the cost of living adjustment.

“I can only speak for myself, but in the last couple of salary commission meetings, I have made the motion to leave it where it’s at,” he said. “Yes, we will accept the cola. I’m very comfortable with where I’m at. I would make a motion to keep it as it is.”

Engler clarified the motion that the elected officials would have no increase in salary with the exception of the cola and that percentage would be no higher than the lowest employee percentage raise.

“This year would be 1.9%,” he said. “We are doing this for the future too. If next year it’s 0.8% or 2.1% we have said that is the only thing we are taking. We don’t want to be taking a higher percentage than any of our employees.”

The motion was accepted on a roll call vote of the present elected county officials.

Recently, St. Francois County Commission also released the final assessed valuation for 2019. The valuation increased from more than $769 million in 2018 to more than $821 million in 2019 for a 6.77% increase. More than $14 million of the increase was in new construction.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

