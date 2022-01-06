SFC seal becomes global topic

St. Francois County is in the spotlight all over the globe after recent criticism on Reddit led to officials announcing this week that they will hold a county seal design contest.

The official rules for the contest will be announced Jan. 11 at the next commission meeting. The idea for the contest was discussed during the commission meeting Tuesday.

Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher, who designed the current seal in 2018, spoke Thursday afternoon about all of the reaction he’s been getting about the matter.

“I’m having fun with it,” he said. “I would guess that about one out of three or four of the comments I’m getting are in favor of just keeping the seal as it is, they view the whole thing as silly.

"I’ve gotten people that say it is a bad design. Nobody that has contacted me is tearing it apart, they agree that there needs to be a new design. I’m not getting any vicious people or anything like that.”

Gallaher said that he is getting some pushback about having the Bible and cross on the seal from people stating that the symbols violate the U.S. Constitution.

“That appears to be mainly from people outside of the area,” he said. “The Kansas City Star reporter was kind of amazed that we had them on our seal. I said we are Bible Belt people, we believe in that. One person called the county clerk’s office to say that God was a myth and hung up.”

The squeal about the seal has shown up in news publications as far away as the United Kingdom and Bahrain. With all the attention, Gallaher stated that his main concern is that people from outside the county will try to determine what the county does with the seal and what the residents feel is important.

He listed a few of the parameters that have been agreed upon.

“(Associate Commissioner David) Kater is current writing up the list of rules for the contest,” he said. “First of all, we are going to take all of the politics out of it. There’s not going to be any elected official involved in the judging.

"The entries will not go through me or anyone else that would censor them. Kater has a list of people he is going to talk to about judging. The judges will not be known publicly, we don’t want anybody to try and pressure those people. IT has weighed in and they want them to be in .png file format. They want the entries to be both in black and white and color.”

Gallaher said that he has contacted the county’s attorney about a waiver that the designers will have to supply so that the county will own the seal design that is selected.

Gallaher said Tuesday that he does not want the county to pay for a county seal design.

"...It was a rush deal way back when, I had two days for the public to come up with a seal and my design is proof positive that I am not artistically inclined," he said Tuesday. "I agree that we need something new. I offered several times that if someone wanted to redesign that seal to let us see what you have.

Gallaher stated that he would prefer to have the current symbols reused in some fashion, with an addition.

“I would like to add an element to the seal,” he said. “We are the Parkland and I would like for the seal to include some symbol about parks.”

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

