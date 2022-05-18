SFC seeking public safety tax in August

Putting a public safety tax for the county on the August ballot was a topic of extensive discussion at the St. Francois County Commission meeting Tuesday morning.

Associate Commissioner Kary Buckley said it is a tax for funding of the sheriff’s department, emergency management and road and bridge.

Lt. Mike Ryan of the sheriff’s department spoke about some of the issues the department is facing and why they need more funding.

“In 2018 we had 14,450 calls,” he said. “In 2021 we had 19,547 calls for service with the same amount of deputies.

"When I started in 1999, we had 16 patrol deputies. In 2022 we have 19 patrol deputies, an increase of three patrol deputies over a 23-year period.

"If you have 3-4 on in any given shift, and running 50-75 calls in an eight-hour period, you're running to a call by yourself and your next available backup is 15-20 minutes away. If you’re involved in a situation as we had in the last two months, we’ve had four shootings, three in St. Francois County and one in Ste. Genevieve County involving law enforcement officer shootings ...

“The FBI has national statistics in reference to inhabitants of a city or county. In 2011, research says it's 2.4 officers per 1,000 inhabitants. We have an officer for every 3,600 inhabitants for this county. To say we are running thin, we’re not lying.”

The commission unanimously approved putting the measure on the ballot.

In other business, County Clerk Kevin Engler opened a bid for election supplies for the clerk’s office.

“It’s the same one that bids every year,” he said. “This is for ballots, sample ballots, programming, computers; all the election-related things. It’s Adkins, I’m sure we will be coming back with a recommendation. The last three years, they’re the only ones that bid. They’re competitive, they don’t go up very much, I will check to make sure they’re not gouging us and report back to you next week.”

In departmental reports, Engler noted that there is a solar company looking at an installation for the county by the jail.

“I saw on TV the other night a facility that had their parking lot covered with carports that had solar panels on it,” he said. “Since we are redoing our parking lot (at the courthouse annex), I think the time is now to see if it’s viable. We are not getting a bid or anything like that, just seeing if it is viable.

"The city of Farmington has the utilities here, they legally have to buy back if we produce power. We are going to see if less than a 20-year period we could produce the power to pay our electric bill for the courthouse, (the courthouse annex) and Weber Road. It would be covered, we could use it for other things like farmers markets. There are currently grants for doing structures for green energy.”

The next St. Francois County commission meeting will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the commissioner’s room in the courthouse annex in downtown Farmington.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

