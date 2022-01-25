SFC seeks April ballot issue for use tax

An issue with the United States Postal Service not postmarking tax payments on time and creating penalties and interest has come up a second week in a row at the St. Francois County commission meeting.

County officials are fielding complaints from taxpayers who mailed their property tax payments on Friday, Dec. 31 and the post office not stamping them until Monday, Jan. 3. The postmark is considered late and penalties and interest are being applied to those payments.

Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher stated that he made a mistake during last week’s regular meeting on waiving penalty and interest on late tax payments for a property owner.

“My job is to break ties,” he said. “I broke the tie and went the wrong way. We have in front of us a laminated sheet on what we accept to waive penalty and interest and I have the two rules written there. It has to be the county’s fault and the taxes must be paid in full. I went against that and I was wrong.

"If we don’t have a set rule, then where do you stop breaking the rule? This one was a post office mistake and I felt sorry for the person and voted that way. In my mind, I’m always going to vote for sticking to those two rules. I’m sorry for that mistake.”

A local resident approached the commission to have her tax penalties and interest waived.

“I do have GPS on my phone where I dropped the personal property taxes for me and my daughter off at 7:40 a.m. on Dec. 31,” she said. “It was postmarked Jan. 3. It is $275 extra I’m being charged. I understand it is no fault of yours, but it’s also no fault of mine.”

After discussion, the commission voted 2-1 against the measure with Buckley voting for waiving the penalties and interest. Auditor Louie Seiberlich stated that the commission should contact the post office about the problems being caused.

In other business, the commission approved the sole source provider bid from Adkins Election Services for $19,100 for printing the April elections ballots.

The county clerk’s office opened a bid to create a Policy Manual for the county from Lexipol. The commission will review the bid and take action on it next week.

Maintenance Supervisor Brian Briley approached the commission to approve purchasing new flooring for all of the county buildings.

Briley provided a state contract bid for $38,688. He stated that two local vendors that he contacted for the same flooring were higher in price. The bid is for the flooring, glue and baseboards with the maintenance department installing the flooring. The commission approved the bid.

Associate Commissioner Kary Buckley moved to have a use tax for the county placed on the April ballot.

“It’s not a new tax,” he said. “If you go local and buy, you’re paying this tax. What this use tax will do, it will allow the state to collect the tax on out of state internet sales. For our county to prosper in the future, we really need to put it on a future ballot where people can decide. That could be the difference for our county. The local businesses that already have this tax, it will set up a level playing field.”

County Clerk Kevin Engler noted that this is the same issue that the city of Farmington put on the November ballot last year and passed. He was asked about why the county is putting on the April ballot.

“…We share the cost of the issue with every other entity that has school districts, city and other issues,” he said. “If we put it on a separate ballot, I think it says we want to go where the turnout is real low, we want to sneak it through the people when turnout is real low. I don’t think we want to do that.”

Sheriff Dan Bullock mentioned the possibility of the property taxes being reduced if the measure would pass.

Engler answered, “It’s based upon the level. So, if we bring in more revenue, then we keep reducing the property tax. If we don’t secure the future income, your department and other departments, we are going to have to go to the people and ask for a tax on real estate when we almost have it completely off.”

Road and Bridge Superintendent Clay Copeland added to the discussion. “A wise man once told me that there is a certain segment of the population that pays no real estate tax, no personal property tax; they pay no income tax, they pay no licensing fees for their vehicle. Everybody pays sales tax.”

The county approved the motion to put the use tax on the April ballot.

Jail Administrator Jamie Crump approached the commission to approve a request to apply for a $25,000 grant to buy approximately 30 new mobile data terminals for the county’s law enforcement vehicles. The county approved the application for the grant.

The commission approved the creation of the position of Equipment Supervisor II and then approved the promotion of Buck Copeland to the position. The commission also appointed Nick Jones as the official IT Director for the county.

Highway Administrator John Gross updated the commission with the annual Road and Bridge Administrative Report on projects completed in 2021 and projects that are planned for 2022.

The assessor’s office asked the commission to approve the renewal of a contract with Certified Professional Geologist Bradley D. Ross to assist the assessor in the valuation of quarries in the county. The county approved the contract renewal.

The next St. Francois County commission meeting will be Tuesday on the third floor of the courthouse annex in downtown Farmington at 10 a.m.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

