SFC seeks 'Stop Violence Against Women' grant

The St. Francois County Commission has approved a request from the Prosecuting Attorney's Office to apply for a Stop Violence Against Women grant that could require adjustments to the prosecutor's office budget to cover a 25% match.

The request to apply for the grant was made on behalf of the prosecutor's office by Investigator Ryan Miller when the commissioners met in regular session Tuesday at the courthouse annex in Farmington.

Addressing the commission, Miller explained that the grant, administered by the Missouri Department of Public Safety, is offered every two years and is specifically designed for criminal justice programs or non-profits to address violence against women.

"It's not just domestic assaults or sexual assaults," he said. "It can also include crimes where there's burglary, property damage, and different things like that. So, what we anticipate asking for are some additional personnel.

"You know, as we talked to you over and over, we're looking for all kinds of ways to lessen the burden on county taxpayers and the commission budget and utilize some of the resources that are out there.