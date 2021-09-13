SFC seeks 'Stop Violence Against Women' grant

The St. Francois County Commission has approved a request from the Prosecuting Attorney's Office to apply for a Stop Violence Against Women grant that could require adjustments to the prosecutor's office budget to cover a 25% match.
The request to apply for the grant was made on behalf of the prosecutor's office by Investigator Ryan Miller when the commissioners met in regular session Tuesday at the courthouse annex in Farmington.
Addressing the commission, Miller explained that the grant, administered by the Missouri Department of Public Safety, is offered every two years and is specifically designed for criminal justice programs or non-profits to address violence against women.
"It's not just domestic assaults or sexual assaults," he said. "It can also include crimes where there's burglary, property damage, and different things like that. So, what we anticipate asking for are some additional personnel.
"You know, as we talked to you over and over, we're looking for all kinds of ways to lessen the burden on county taxpayers and the commission budget and utilize some of the resources that are out there.
"So, we do anticipate asking for an additional prosecutor dedicated specifically to these kinds of crimes against women and then one support staff. We're still working out the specifics in the program. It may be leaning more towards an investigator or victim advocate. We're just going to have to base that upon what we end up getting with what we've already asked for. Some of the details are still up in the air, but we anticipate the total grant request to be somewhere around $160,000 over the course of two years because it's a two-year grant program."
The prosecutor's office has estimated that the county's 25% match to receive the grant would total $20,000 each year.
Asked by Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher if the county had ever applied for the Stop Violence Against Women grant before, Miller said, "Not for this particular one. I think it was back in 2019 we were looking at applying for this grant, but by the time we found out about it, the deadline had already passed.
"St. Francois County had actually come up with a pilot program that they were going to do in conjunction with Washington County. It had a lot of old signatures on it, but it included a lot of the framework for what we're going to be asking for. But this is just for our county — we're not including anything else. It's been looked at before, it's just that we never pulled the trigger on it."
Responding to a question from Gallaher, Miller said the grant application deadline is Sept. 15.
A person in the gallery asked if funds for the 25% match were already in the prosecutor's office budget.
"We would be asking for the match money because, when we submitted the budget for next year, this was not included in what we were asking for," Miller said. "So, it would be a budget adjustment. The grant is awarded, and it begins on Jan. 1 of next year. We probably wouldn't know until later this year if we're awarded the money or not."
County Collector Pamela Williams told Gallaher and the commissioners the budget could be adjusted before the end of the year. She added that the county has the legal authority to make a budget amendment, as long as it's "new money."
Miller said, "Depending on how this works out, if we choose to utilize some of our existing staff to be a part of this program, there is precedent for using that as matching funds. We just have to make sure that the money we pay for their salary is actually going towards the same grant."
Prior to a unanimous vote by the commissioners approving the grant application, Gallaher told Miller that he encouraged the prosecutor's office efforts in seeking the funds.
In his department report, County Clerk Kevin Engler announced a Sunshine Law seminar being held by the state of Missouri at 1 p.m., Sept. 21, in the courthouse annex. The event is free and open to the public.
In other action, the commissioners approved:
- Purchase of a copier for the County Collector's Office.
- A five-year extension service contract for appraisals and a five-year extended service contract, both with Vanguard, as requested by the county assessor.
- A Request for Quote (RFQ) opening for CMAR Step 1 by the County Clerk's Office.
- The purchase of election canvass materials through Edward J. Rice, a sole source provider, by the County Clerk's Office.
- A request by the Road & Bridge Department for using a design build and request for ARPA funds for a building expansion, for COVID mitigation.
- A request by the Road & Bridge Department to set a 30 mph speed limit on Mitchell Road.
Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com
