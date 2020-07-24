SFC sees 50 new COVID-19 cases this week

“I know that the depending on which day you look, it may be as high as 25 percent of the cases we're seeing come through,” Kirkley added. “In our surgical area where we are testing everyone prior to procedures inside of our hospitals, our positive rates among asymptomatic people in the community still stands less than 1 percent.”

Elliott said the next two to four weeks in St. Francois County have the potential to be a turning point for the community.

“We need everybody to take this very seriously,” she added. “I think we're all tired. And you know we we've been at this for several months now and we've been talking about this for several months now but it's not going to go away overnight. And we want to see schools reopen, we want to continue to have our economy reopen. But there are measures that we need to take to slow the spread of this disease. So we really need to take this seriously.”

She is asking residents to take personal responsibility to do the following: monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, wear masks when within 6 feet of others, and stay home if you are sick or are awaiting test results.

Kirkley said the county is in the upswing of a spike right now.