SFC sees 50 new COVID-19 cases this week

Cases of COVID-19 in St. Francois County have increased by 100 since July 1. That includes 50 new confirmed cases just this week.
The St. Francois County Health Center reported 12 new cases on Friday, increasing the total number to 252.
Health Center Director Amber Elliott said they are seeing an increase in daily reported cases, hospitalizations, and test positivity rates indicating that community transmission is occurring.
The county has 49 known active cases and more than 250 close contacts to positive cases that the health center has asked to self-quarantine.
Of the totals, 131 cases and 11 active cases are related to the two Department of Corrections outbreaks.
Three cases hospitalized right now.
Less than 10 cases have come from the community testing event at Mineral Area College, according to Elliott. She said they are still waiting on a full report from the state, but they are overwhelmed with cases right now.
The positivity rate in test results the health center is seeing right now is 20 percent, Elliott said.
Dr. Scott Kirkley, Parkland Health Center medical director, said they are seeing a positivity rate of 17 percent at the hospital and their clinics, up from 3 percent just a couple of weeks ago.
“I know that the depending on which day you look, it may be as high as 25 percent of the cases we're seeing come through,” Kirkley added. “In our surgical area where we are testing everyone prior to procedures inside of our hospitals, our positive rates among asymptomatic people in the community still stands less than 1 percent.”
Elliott said the next two to four weeks in St. Francois County have the potential to be a turning point for the community.
“We need everybody to take this very seriously,” she added. “I think we're all tired. And you know we we've been at this for several months now and we've been talking about this for several months now but it's not going to go away overnight. And we want to see schools reopen, we want to continue to have our economy reopen. But there are measures that we need to take to slow the spread of this disease. So we really need to take this seriously.”
She is asking residents to take personal responsibility to do the following: monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, wear masks when within 6 feet of others, and stay home if you are sick or are awaiting test results.
Kirkley said the county is in the upswing of a spike right now.
“If we start doing things in a manner that will protect everybody, including people wearing face masks in public and staying home with symptoms or with exposure contact, then we can block this curve and bring it back down to the kind of rate that we can manage until there are appropriate treatments and vaccinations available,” Kirkley said. “It's not going to be sustainable like this.”
Elliott said the increases are concerning as far as schools hoping to reopen in August.
“If we can't take our public health recommendations, the place where we're going to be at in two to four weeks is going to be worse than where we're at right now,” she said. “So then that could have an effect on schools, and we know that it's important for them to reopen and for kids to be back in school. But we want to make sure that we’re not seeing widespread community transmission at that time where again, opening schools back up, will further the spread of that.”
Kirkley agreed with Elliott. If everyone starts taking the correct measures today, he said, it will be four weeks before we will see the changes that are needed to get the spread under control.
“And if we're looking at schools that are looking at trying to open in August or September, that answer has to come today,” Kirkely explained. “I think, professionally as a physician, I think it would be very imprudent to suggest that school could operate exactly the way it did before in the middle of the upswing in this surge that we're currently seeing. But I know that I don't envy anybody who's dealing with that problem right now, who's trying to make those decisions, knowing how many people it would potentially impact.”
Students could spread the virus to their parents who then could spread it to the grandparents.
“So it's an extraordinarily contagious disease, but it can be controlled, as long as we're in public doing the things that we need to do,” Kirkley added.
Ste. Genevieve County reported two new cases Friday. Madison County reported a case on Thursday and a new case on Friday. One was connected to ERDCC.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.