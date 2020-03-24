SFC service changes announced

The St. Francois County Commission posted a statement Tuesday on the county website (https://sfcgov.org/) regarding revisions to the courthouse schedule, as well as its emphasis on conducting only “essential services” in light of federal and state guidelines instituted in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
In the statement, the commission begins by explaining that it is working in conjunction with Gov. Mike Parson’s office, as well as the county health department, to “properly and wisely respond to the current health crisis.”
It reads: “We fully understand the anxiety, problems and health considerations encountered with our decisions and are working to minimize them. Shutting down the county business is a major step and one not to be taken lightly. We are following the governor’s lead in making this move. It is better that all counties work together in the matter than working separately as this disease certainly does not respect county lines.
“That being said, we have closed all county offices except for essential services. Remember that flooding, lightning strikes and other matters still happen, and our roadways must be maintained. If for no other reason, emergency vehicles must be able to get to every part of our county at any time. Each citizen wants assurance that the roads are passable. Our people are necessary to assure this.
“The recent heavy rainfalls have required our many bridges and road pipes to be cleared of debris. Our downtown buildings were hit by a lightning strike this past week shutting down our phone system — at a time when we are stressing the need for electronic communication. Our crews being available have solved each of these and other problems.
“We must be able to purchase supplies — fuel, food for the jail, truck parts, etc. — in order to maintain even the most basic system of county government and personnel safety. Our suppliers must be paid as they have employees and their own suppliers that depend on this flow of cash. Maintaining the jail is extremely important for public safety and other reasons.
“Court decisions are being handed down on nearly a daily basis that affect our decisions. State and federal interpretations are made and changed regularly concerning the handling of payroll matters when the employee is sent home. Making decisions based on knowledge of the new rules as they become available will have a positive effect on each employee’s paycheck.
“For now, our buildings are open — as required by a Supreme Court decision — but each office inside will be locked and methods of contacting that office electronically will be posted outside the door. Paperwork or other materials to be given to that office can be left — either through a drop box or in a container. Our employees are working as needed on a rotating basis so that they will have minimum personal contact with the public and each other. In this manner, we can provide essential services while protecting our people.
“We understand the public’s worry and concern. We feel it too. The governor may well declare a Shelter-in-Place order soon and we will follow that recommendation if it happens. Until that time, we ask every person to consider his/her own health and that of others when deciding on the next trip out of the house. Ask yourself, ‘Is this trip necessary?’”
