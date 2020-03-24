SFC service changes announced

“The recent heavy rainfalls have required our many bridges and road pipes to be cleared of debris. Our downtown buildings were hit by a lightning strike this past week shutting down our phone system — at a time when we are stressing the need for electronic communication. Our crews being available have solved each of these and other problems.

“We must be able to purchase supplies — fuel, food for the jail, truck parts, etc. — in order to maintain even the most basic system of county government and personnel safety. Our suppliers must be paid as they have employees and their own suppliers that depend on this flow of cash. Maintaining the jail is extremely important for public safety and other reasons.

“Court decisions are being handed down on nearly a daily basis that affect our decisions. State and federal interpretations are made and changed regularly concerning the handling of payroll matters when the employee is sent home. Making decisions based on knowledge of the new rules as they become available will have a positive effect on each employee’s paycheck.