SFC signs agreement with TDL

St. Francois County and Terre Du Lac Association (TDL) formally signed the Memorandum of Understanding allowing deputies to patrol Terre Du Lac in a similar manner as the dissolved Terre Du Lac Police Department.
During the commission meeting Tuesday morning, Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher said, “We finally think we have this.”
He asked Sheriff Dan Bullock for input on the MOU.
Bullock answered, “I have read over it, and with the changes you have made, we are in good shape.”
Gallaher added, “We have what we think is a viable agreement with Terre Du Lac. They pay exactly what we spent the previous month on Terre Du Lac. Whatever the expense is, it will be flagged in the accounting system."
"The first week of each month, we send them a bill for whatever the total was the previous month. They have until the third week of the month to pay us. This will not be levelized paying. There will be times that their insurance bill … that will be a huge bill that month. There will be times that we have three payroll periods instead of two. We charge them the actual charges that we incur. There’s no guessing or estimate or annual revision.”
In the MOU, the sheriff’s department will provide deputies that are permanently assigned to the “Terre Du Lac Division” (TDLD). The deputies will have full authority as St. Francois County sheriff’s deputies.
The current staffing level will be five deputies. TDLD deputies will be scheduled by TDLD supervisors on a 24 hour, seven day a week basis. The county will not be responsible for any temporary staffing shortages, but may fill in as it is able.
The county will maintain training for TDLD deputies.
TDLD deputies will have no legal authority to enforce TDL bylaws, rules, regulations or directives, only federal law, state statute and county ordinances.
Terre Du Lac will lease to the county all equipment formerly used by the Terre Du Lac Police Department for use by TDLD deputies, including three patrol vehicles.
TDLD and St. Francois County deputies may use the current TDL Police Department space as needed.
Duane Patt, TDL Property Owners Association Board president, spoke about the Memorandum of Understanding that he, the sheriff and the commissioners signed.
“It’s a huge relief, I’m very happy,” he said. “Safety has been first and foremost, it’s the best thing for keeping our property values up, and we’ve worked very hard on this.
"I’m very happy to see that we keep service out here. It’s very close to what we expected. There’s the same amount of officers, our same guys are going to work the same schedules. They’re now deputies, but they’re the same guys that are familiar with the same people in the community.
"I think Terre Du Lac is used to having that personal, quicker response times and now we are able to continue that service. If we accomplish nothing else as a board, I’m very proud of that accomplishment.”
Patt thanked Sheriff Bullock and all the commissioners, especially District 2 Commissioner Patrick Mullins.
“He has bent over backwards to answer any questions we had,” he said. “He has worked hard to make this happen, and I think he deserves some kind of credit for that, because he has gone above and beyond.
“As far as I’m concerned, this is one of the best things that can happen to Terre Du Lac.”
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
