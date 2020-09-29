SFC signs agreement with TDL

St. Francois County and Terre Du Lac Association (TDL) formally signed the Memorandum of Understanding allowing deputies to patrol Terre Du Lac in a similar manner as the dissolved Terre Du Lac Police Department.

During the commission meeting Tuesday morning, Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher said, “We finally think we have this.”

He asked Sheriff Dan Bullock for input on the MOU.

Bullock answered, “I have read over it, and with the changes you have made, we are in good shape.”

Gallaher added, “We have what we think is a viable agreement with Terre Du Lac. They pay exactly what we spent the previous month on Terre Du Lac. Whatever the expense is, it will be flagged in the accounting system."

"The first week of each month, we send them a bill for whatever the total was the previous month. They have until the third week of the month to pay us. This will not be levelized paying. There will be times that their insurance bill … that will be a huge bill that month. There will be times that we have three payroll periods instead of two. We charge them the actual charges that we incur. There’s no guessing or estimate or annual revision.”