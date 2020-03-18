SFC spends funds on upgrade

The St. Francois County Commission was forced to spend money on a software upgrade during their regular session last week at the courthouse annex.
IT Director Dan Duncan requested permission to disburse the funds for the new MIBR (Missouri Incident Based crime Reporting) system for the sheriff’s department.
“The sheriff’s department software, the film and records management, this is where the sheriff’s department enters all their reports, all their data goes into this system,” he said. “The federal government is making us do an unfunded mandate by switching from UCR (Uniform Crime Report) which is monthly crime reporting to the state … to what is called MIBR.
"…In order for us to be compliant, we need this additional module. Once that is installed and running, I have to have three consecutive months of 96% approval rating when I submit the non-MIBRs to the state and the feds before they can certify St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department as a compliant reporting agency.
“This is not a budgeted item. This was something that was brought up earlier this year from our current vendor. I’m requesting the commission to allow us to purchase this additional module for the sheriff’s department from a fund that the sheriff has in the amount of $22,563.95.”
At a question from Associate Commissioner Gay Wilkinson about the fund, Duncan explained that it is the Equitable Sharing Fund. The fund is very specific about spending for law enforcement equipment including computer accessories and software.
“It is not optional,” Duncan said. “It is an unfunded mandate that the federal government is laying down across the United States … It’s going to come to an end where if you are not compliant, down the road I perceive them saying no more federal funding because you are not compliant with their rules.”
The commission approved the purchase.
In other business, the county decided to donate old phones that were recently replaced to a county organization.
Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher explained the situation. “We’ve updated our phone system in the last few months, and now we are tasked with storing our old phones.”
Duncan added that they had 113 of the phones that had been replaced.
“We reached out to the East Missouri Action Agency (EMAA), they have the exact same type of phone system that we used to have and the same type of phones as well,” he said. “We felt that it would be a nice donation to a non-profit organization of this equipment, because trying to resell used, non-valuable equipment would generate a very little amount to us.
"They’ve got several different locations, remote sites for EMAA and they’ve got several locations that they could add these phones to as well as they’ve got a lot of current broken phones within their fleet as well.”
Associate Commissioner Patrick Mullins added, “EMAA is a non for profit Missouri corporation and was established in 1965 as a community action agency that has worked on poverty in Southeast Missouri. I serve on the EMAA executive board. This is greatly needed, it is very much appreciated.”
Gallaher asked if the phones would only be used in the organization’s offices and not in the homes of residents that EMAA assists.
Duncan answered that was correct.
The commission approved the motion.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal.