SFC taking CARES Act applications

“What we are afraid of … these entities are going to wait to Dec. 25 to send it all in,” he said. “This office has to review it. What happens is, we have to finalize a budget by the first of December. Between Dec 1 and Dec 31, there’s a couple of holidays in between there, we also have new officeholders coming in, and this office is mandated to go in and do personal inventory of every office where a new officeholder comes in.

“I’m trying to get all this information our sooner than later, so that we’re not piled up. This CARES Act money is not high on my list when it comes to the end of the year. If it gets stuck out there, it will be lost.”

Seiberlich says that he has already contacted many organizations about applying for the funding.

“I’ve called churches and private schools and told them about it, and they were so appreciative. I said don’t worry about it, send it to your bookkeeper or your accountant and let them go through it, because that’s what they get paid to do anyway.

“When people call and ask questions about it, I preface it by saying this is not the final answer, but this an answer to start you on. Fill it out and we’ll go from there.”

The application and Frequently Asked Questions can be found on the St. Francois County Website homepage, sfcgov.org. Scroll down to CARES Act Information/Application.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

