SFC transfers quarry property to city

The St. Francois County Commission dealt with several items of business Tuesday morning during their regular session at the courthouse annex.
In an item that was tabled from last week, the commission approved a resolution to allow the city of Farmington to sell the vacant property at 614 Quarry Street in Farmington.
The property had originally been a rock quarry that had been filled in decades ago, and the county was concerned about being relieved of any liabilities from the property.
Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher said that he talked to their attorney Travis Elliott and pointed out that the county owned half of the property for more than 100 years.
“Department of Natural Resources and EPA have known about the situation for many years and never had a problem with it," he said.
The county decided to transfer full ownership of the property to the city of Farmington.
In other business, the commission approved the annual bids for the St. Francois County Recorder of Deeds, Sheriff’s Department and the Circuit Clerk for various supplies and the trash service bid for Road and Bridge Department.
The commission allowed a Request for Bids for various hands-free bathroom fixture updates, additions of doors in various offices and upgrading Plexiglas partitions to permanent glass.
Associate Commissioner David Kater asked to have a Request for Qualification approved for HVAC design for any new construction to SSC Design. The company would design any HVAC systems, but would not be allowed to competitively bid on a project.
The commission and the Farmington Senior Center honored Aiden Merrill, 11, for his volunteer work in helping deliver hot meals to seniors in Farmington. Ursula Warren, director of the Farmington Senior Center, spoke about Merrill.
“He touches the lives of as much as 25 senior citizens a day by not only bringing them a hot meal, but he also does special things for them,” she said. “He dresses up for the occasion, and they love seeing what he is going to wear for them when he comes by.
"He also makes things for them for the holidays and brings them special tokens of affection and appreciation.”
Auditor Louie Seiberlich came before the commission to approve the addition of a part-time person to his staff.
“Other first class counties have an auditor with less staff than we do, but they are also supplemented with a comptroller, inventory specialist, grant personnel that all work through the county,” he said. “We combined all that into our office.”
Audit Manager Amber Menjoulet spoke at length about the changes implemented by the Auditor’s Office and about the anticipated grants and other funding and the additional workload involved.
“We definitely like to be more active than proactive,” he said. “This is getting a step ahead of the game.”
The commission also approved the Senior Citizen Board minutes and resolutions.
The commission meeting then went into closed session to discuss a pending legal matter.
The next St. Francois County Commission meeting will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. on the third floor of the courthouse annex building.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com