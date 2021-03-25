SFC transfers quarry property to city

Associate Commissioner David Kater asked to have a Request for Qualification approved for HVAC design for any new construction to SSC Design. The company would design any HVAC systems, but would not be allowed to competitively bid on a project.

The commission and the Farmington Senior Center honored Aiden Merrill, 11, for his volunteer work in helping deliver hot meals to seniors in Farmington. Ursula Warren, director of the Farmington Senior Center, spoke about Merrill.

“He touches the lives of as much as 25 senior citizens a day by not only bringing them a hot meal, but he also does special things for them,” she said. “He dresses up for the occasion, and they love seeing what he is going to wear for them when he comes by.

"He also makes things for them for the holidays and brings them special tokens of affection and appreciation.”

Auditor Louie Seiberlich came before the commission to approve the addition of a part-time person to his staff.

“Other first class counties have an auditor with less staff than we do, but they are also supplemented with a comptroller, inventory specialist, grant personnel that all work through the county,” he said. “We combined all that into our office.”