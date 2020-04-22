SFC up to 26 confirmed COVID-19 cases; Wash Co reports first death

"Things are going to look different for a while. They already look different. We don’t want to see a huge increase in cases to the point where we overwhelm the healthcare system and we end up right back where we started and need to go back to stay-at-home orders.”

Elliott said the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has told health departments that it has a panel of experts working on a plan for recovery right now. She thinks it will be released later this week or early next week.

“We haven’t heard exactly how that’s going to come from the state level,” Elliott added, “whether that’s going to be more of an executive order or whether it’s going to be just general guidance.

"Now, I think that we can expect that the metro areas like St. Louis, Kansas City, those places are going to have different regulations, as they should. The transmission there is different there as it is here.”

She has been talking to Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher for the past couple of weeks about the county’s plan for recovery.

“I think we need to use evidence-based resources to move forward,” Elliott added.