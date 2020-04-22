SFC up to 26 confirmed COVID-19 cases; Wash Co reports first death

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in St. Francois County rose by two again, bringing the total to 26 on Wednesday.
Three of the four new cases this week are associated with the Festus Manor situation, according to SFC Health Center Director Amber Elliott.
The Jefferson County nursing home confirmed that 82 patients and 20 employees have tested positive for the virus.
“So that’s something that is important to know,” Elliott said. “So we are able to mark those as being contacts to other confirmed cases. The latest case that we got, we are still investigating.”
The first COVID-related death was reported in Washington County on Wednesday. The county has seven confirmed cases.
“With much sadness and sympathy, the Washington County Health Department today is reporting the first death of a Washington County resident due to COVID-19,” the health department said in a statement. “The resident was a female in her 20s. The case was not travel-related.”
No one is currently hospitalized in St. Francois County with the virus and 21 of the cases have recovered, according to Elliott. The health center is aware of 363 residents that have been tested.
“We expect to see more cases,” Elliott said. “The concern is that as these orders relax, and they need to relax, we need to start reviving our economy. But we’re going to have to be really careful about how we do that.
"Things are going to look different for a while. They already look different. We don’t want to see a huge increase in cases to the point where we overwhelm the healthcare system and we end up right back where we started and need to go back to stay-at-home orders.”
Elliott said the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has told health departments that it has a panel of experts working on a plan for recovery right now. She thinks it will be released later this week or early next week.
“We haven’t heard exactly how that’s going to come from the state level,” Elliott added, “whether that’s going to be more of an executive order or whether it’s going to be just general guidance.
"Now, I think that we can expect that the metro areas like St. Louis, Kansas City, those places are going to have different regulations, as they should. The transmission there is different there as it is here.”
She has been talking to Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher for the past couple of weeks about the county’s plan for recovery.
“I think we need to use evidence-based resources to move forward,” Elliott added.
While there has been a lot of protest lately nationwide against the stay-at-home orders, Elliott said the orders have been effective.
“Nobody wants to be under these stay-at-home orders,” Elliott said. “It’s not ideal for any one person. But it is what was necessary to prevent transmission and it’s worked across the country.”
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.