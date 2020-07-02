SFCHC: 4 out of 99 active cases not associated with DOC outbreak

During this time when COVID-19 cases are soaring nationwide and this area is dealing with a Department of Corrections (DOC) outbreak, St. Francois County Health Center Director Amber Elliott says it’s important to live somewhere in the middle of fear and carelessness.
“I think it's somewhere in the middle of being very aware and taking precautions and assessing what your risk (is) and what your risk is to your family,” Elliott explained during Thursday’s update on Facebook Live. “And then also understanding that you could pose a risk to others. So following those guidelines set forth will help protect you and other people.”
The number of confirmed cases of the virus rose by three on Thursday, bringing the total to 155. Only four of the 99 active cases are not DOC related; 98 total cases are associated with the outbreaks in the Farmington Correction Center and the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre.
ERDCC has finished up its surveillance testing, Elliott said, except for a few re-tests. FCC started its facility-wide testing this week, so Elliott said she expects to see more cases.
“When we take that DOC number out, we are in the same spot as we were before,” Elliott said. “That’s not to say that that couldn’t change. We are certainly concerned with the possibility of seeing community transmission associated with these outbreaks.”
She said they won’t know if that’s the case for a couple more weeks, as the incubation period is 14 days.
At this point, Elliott said, the best thing to do is to treat every person like they have the virus.
“That may sound a little bit over the top, but that's really what we need to do,” Elliott added. “Because when we look at these situations where we're seeing a lot of asymptomatic cases, especially in these outbreaks in the prison, again, anybody could be carrying this. So we just really need to continue to be vigilant. I know I say this stuff every time and I'm starting to sound like a broken record.”
The best thing to do, she continued, is to stay home when sick, social distance, wear a mask in public, and practice good hygiene.
“There are best practices out there and things that we can do to prevent infections,” Elliott said. “But we want to keep in mind that we are in mitigation and that means that we are trying to minimize as much as possible the risk and minimize the transmission of this disease. But we are not going to take the risk down to zero.”
Although there is no mandate, the health center recommends wearing a cloth mask in public when social distancing is not possible at all times.
“I know, that again, that's another one of those highly politicized items here and in the fight against COVID-19,” Elliott said. “But again, this is really about protecting lives and preventing transmission. And yes, most people will recover from this disease. That's true, but some will not.”
Elliott encourages residents to remember that community matters.
“I think all of us care about our fellow neighbor and don't want to see anybody gets sick from this to the point they need to be hospitalized or a ventilator or in the event of death,” Elliot explained. “And so, again, this is a practice that prevents disease and can save lives. So we would ask that people wear masks in public places.”
Elliott said it’s even more important to wear a mask to protect those that, for medical reasons, cannot wear one.
“It's not so much about me as it is other people,” Elliott added, “and so when I wear a mask, I protect you. When you wear a mask, you protect me.”
She is also asking for the community’s cooperation with contract tracing. The health center investigates communicable diseases all year round. But since COVID-19 has come along, she said, cooperation hasn’t been what it used to be. That puts the community at risk.
“So we just ask that people are kind to our staff,” Elliott said. “Please don't cuss us if we call. We're trying to take care of you and the community. And we appreciate everything that you're doing to help us on that end. But we would just ask that people are as cooperative as you can be, again, when we're looking to identify more cases and keep that community transmission at a low level.”
The Washington County Health Department reported two new cases on Thursday. The county now has 29 total cases and nine active cases.
The Iron County Health Department also reported a new case, bringing its total to three cases. The case is travel related and there is no public exposure to report in regards to this case, the health department said.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.