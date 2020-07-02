SFCHC: 4 out of 99 active cases not associated with DOC outbreak

She said they won’t know if that’s the case for a couple more weeks, as the incubation period is 14 days.

At this point, Elliott said, the best thing to do is to treat every person like they have the virus.

“That may sound a little bit over the top, but that's really what we need to do,” Elliott added. “Because when we look at these situations where we're seeing a lot of asymptomatic cases, especially in these outbreaks in the prison, again, anybody could be carrying this. So we just really need to continue to be vigilant. I know I say this stuff every time and I'm starting to sound like a broken record.”

The best thing to do, she continued, is to stay home when sick, social distance, wear a mask in public, and practice good hygiene.

“There are best practices out there and things that we can do to prevent infections,” Elliott said. “But we want to keep in mind that we are in mitigation and that means that we are trying to minimize as much as possible the risk and minimize the transmission of this disease. But we are not going to take the risk down to zero.”

Although there is no mandate, the health center recommends wearing a cloth mask in public when social distancing is not possible at all times.