SFCHC announces public health alert after circus attendee tests positive

Close contacts of the case have been notified; however, any person attending the event should diligently monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 through July 8th. Close contact is defined as being within 6 feet of a confirmed cased for at least 15 minutes. Persons who are NOT close contacts are at a low risk for developing COVID-19. If you attended the event but are NOT a close contact, you do not need to quarantine unless you develop symptoms. If you become ill and would like to be tested, please contact your medical provider.