SFCHC board approves amended mask mandate

All 10 people who spoke disagreed with the mandate. At times, the meeting resembled a church service with vocal amens, affirmations and clapping during and after the comments.

Melissa Workman was the first to speak. She brought with her the petition against the mandate that she started after last week’s meeting.

“I'm not here to determine what your motives were,” Workman told the board. “But you certainly did not think this all the way through. You've been reckless and divisive and the simple fact is that the data does not justify this extreme overreach. This petition is the voice of the people in this county. This has over 5,000 signatures on it, which is more than many elections that are held in the county.”

When asked by Poston if she was going to leave a copy of the petition with the board, she said no. She insisted board members could reach out to her if they wanted to see it.

“I'm letting you know that these people aren't going away after today, even if you vote for it and you continue it,” she added.