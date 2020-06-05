SFCHC: Community has responded well

With temperatures rising as summer approaches, there has been speculation that the heat could kill the virus. Roth said there’s no proof of that yet.

“I know there’s still so much more we are learning and will be learning, I’m sure, for quite a while,” Roth said. “But I haven’t seen any scientific data on that.”

Roth does epidemiological investigations for the health center and was asked about the correlation between COVID-19 and the flu. Although there are some overlaps, such as the need for good hygiene practices, staying home when sick, and the risk for the older population, the severity of COVID is in a different category, according to Roth.

“That’s not to say that the flu does not cause death, because it does,” Roth explained. “We’ve seen that … It can be much more severe more quickly.”

Phase one of the state’s recovery plan remains in effect until June 15. The health center hasn’t heard anything about phase two yet, but Roth hopes Governor Mike Parson gives supportive, yet realistic, guidelines for what’s next for residents.

She knows that many residents are anxious to plan for the next school year.

“So I’m hoping that over the summer we will get some really good guidance that’s easy to understand for our community members,” Roth said.

Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal.

