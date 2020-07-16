SFCHC: Community spread happening

Elliott also said they will have a breakdown in the next few days of test results from the state’s community testing event at MAC on Tuesday. The health center hasn’t seen any results yet.

Missouri has been seeing record high numbers of cases this week, Elliott said, which means increased transmission is happening.

“Again, we just need to be very, very vigilant and treat this like it's here because it is, and what that really means is social distancing, wearing masks, and washing our hands,” Elliott added.

It will take a community effort to control the spread of the virus, she said.

“There's very little resources or levers that we can pull in controlling the spread of this disease,” Elliott said. “And there's no one agency, there's no one person that can do this. We have to do this together.

"And again, that really means working together on control the spread. It’s up to every one of us to help control this and protect the people around us.”

The Washington County Health Department reported one new case on Thursday. The county h