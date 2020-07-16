SFCHC: Community spread happening

The St. Francois County Health Center has reported 21 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 this week, with one new case being reported on Thursday.
Health Center Director Amber Elliott said the county is seeing some community spread.
“So in the last little bit over a week, we've seen almost a double in cases reporting that they have no known source of infection,” Elliott explained. “What that means is we're probably seeing a low level of community transmission at this point. That is similar to what we're seeing regionally as well.”
The county has 19 active cases, three of which are associated with the outbreaks at Farmington Correctional Center (FCC) and the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic Correctional Center (ERDCC) in Bonne Terre. Of the 195 total cases confirmed in St. Francois County, 111 are from those outbreaks.
Elliott said the ERDCC is done with testing the entire facility but plans on continuing periodic testing.
“The prisons in general across Missouri, once they've done their sentinel testings, and the entire facility has tested, they will be doing periodic testing that will test a randomized 10 percent of their population,” Elliott said. “So they're still going to be doing some surveillance testing going forward, which will be really helpful for us.”
The testing at FCC is almost complete, Elliott said. But with labs getting bogged down with a lot of testing, it’s taking more time to get results back.
Elliott also said they will have a breakdown in the next few days of test results from the state’s community testing event at MAC on Tuesday. The health center hasn’t seen any results yet.
Missouri has been seeing record high numbers of cases this week, Elliott said, which means increased transmission is happening.
“Again, we just need to be very, very vigilant and treat this like it's here because it is, and what that really means is social distancing, wearing masks, and washing our hands,” Elliott added.
It will take a community effort to control the spread of the virus, she said.
“There's very little resources or levers that we can pull in controlling the spread of this disease,” Elliott said. “And there's no one agency, there's no one person that can do this. We have to do this together.
"And again, that really means working together on control the spread. It’s up to every one of us to help control this and protect the people around us.”
The Washington County Health Department reported one new case on Thursday. The county has 44 total cases and 11 active cases.
Parson has said he will not issue a statewide order requiring face coverings. But several cities are mandating them in an effort to reduce virus transmission. Among them is Springfield, where an ordinance took effect Thursday.
as 44 total cases and 11 active cases.
Potential exposure in Ste. Gen
The Ste. Genevieve County Health Department reported one new case on Thursday, bringing its total to 29 cases and five active cases.
The health department also reported two events where there was potential exposure to the virus on Saturday: Aiyana’s graduation party on Quail Drive from 3 to 7 p.m. and Kegan’s party on Mill Creek Road from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
“If you were at any of the gatherings listed, please monitor for symptoms,” the health department said. “It is encouraged for anyone who develops symptoms to reach out to their medical provider, seek testing, and stay home until any test results are received.”
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
