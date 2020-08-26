SFCHC: Community spread of COVID-19 will affect schools

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There is a high level of community transmission of COVID-19 happening in the area and St. Francois County Health Center Director Amber Elliott said that will translate into the school systems.

Central, Bismarck, and West County school districts started on Monday. So did Mineral Area College. Farmington and North County have delayed their starts until Sept. 8.

“I think it's important to know that kids need to be in school,” Elliott said during Friday’s media update. “They do. The health center wants to see kids back in school. The trouble is that when community transmission is high, school transmission is going to be high.”

Bismarck announced on Tuesday that several district employees have potentially been exposed to the virus.

The health center has been working closely with schools, Elliott said, but ultimately the schools make their own policy decisions.

“The schools know that we do anticipate at least intermittent closures this year,” she added.

Elliott said the health center does have the authority to close schools when there is an outbreak, but she said that kind of decision would be made with the school’s administration.