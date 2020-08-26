SFCHC: Community spread of COVID-19 will affect schools

There is a high level of community transmission of COVID-19 happening in the area and St. Francois County Health Center Director Amber Elliott said that will translate into the school systems.
Central, Bismarck, and West County school districts started on Monday. So did Mineral Area College. Farmington and North County have delayed their starts until Sept. 8.
“I think it's important to know that kids need to be in school,” Elliott said during Friday’s media update. “They do. The health center wants to see kids back in school. The trouble is that when community transmission is high, school transmission is going to be high.”
Bismarck announced on Tuesday that several district employees have potentially been exposed to the virus.
The health center has been working closely with schools, Elliott said, but ultimately the schools make their own policy decisions.
“The schools know that we do anticipate at least intermittent closures this year,” she added.
Elliott said the health center does have the authority to close schools when there is an outbreak, but she said that kind of decision would be made with the school’s administration.
The Missouri Center for Public Health Excellence has given the health center recommendations on when to implement a closure. According to their recommendations, they would recommend a closure if in a single day, 5% of the students test positive; if two days in a row, 4% test positive; and if three days in a row, 3% test positive.
But as Elliott pointed out, closures don’t just depend on the students.
“It’s the school having the capacity to have the teachers and the substitutes and school nurses to take care and watch over those children in the school system,” she added.
She said it is something that will have to be closely monitored. The Department of Health has placed kids ages 3-21 as the highest priority when it comes to contract tracing investigations.
“So they will get first priority when we're doing investigations, and that really is to try to decrease the transmission in the school system,” Elliott explained.
She also emphasized that the community has the tools it needs to keep kids in school: wearing a mask in public places, social distancing, avoiding crowds, good hand hygiene, and staying home when sick.
“As a community, we need to do those things, again to decrease community transmission, decrease the burden on the healthcare system, and then also, again, heading back to a sense of normal and getting our kiddos back in school,” Elliott said.
The health center reported 72 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
There are now 456 active cases and 991 total cases. Of those, 68 active cases and 363 total cases are related to the Department of Corrections outbreaks.
Active cases dropped by 30 despite the increase and the health center noted that a large group of DOC inmates and employees were released from isolation on Wednesday.
There are 64 active and total cases associated with long-term care facilities. In the past week, Farmington Presbyterian Manor and Heart and Soul Hospice have reported cases in employees. Farmington’s Southbrook Skilled Nursing by Americare has reported several cases in both residents and employees.
Other counties
The Ste. Genevieve County Health Department reported three new cases. The county now has 17 active cases and 109 total cases.
The Iron County Health Department reported four new cases, bringing the county’s total to 69 cases and 17 active cases.
As of Tuesday night, according to their health departments, Madison County has 90 total and 49 active cases and Washington County has 250 total and 94 active cases.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
