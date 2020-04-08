SFCHC: COVID-19 cases up to 19; residents should stay and pray for Easter

The St. Francois County Health Center reported one additional confirmed COVID-19 case on Wednesday, bringing the total up to 19 for the county.
Ten of the cases are contacts to other confirmed cases. Five of the cases remain under investigation to determine the source of infection. Four cases have no known source of infection.
Nine of the cases are in the 63640 zip code; five are in 63628; four are in 63601; and one is in 63036.
Two of the cases have fully recovered, which is defined as being at least 7 days past the onset of symptoms and recovered from the illness for at least 72 hours without the use of fever-reducing medications.
Health Center Director Amber Elliott said it’s too early to tell if the curve has been slowing in the area.
“We had one additional case reported today, so we’re kind of seeing one a day, a couple a day,” Elliott said. “So I think it’s too early to tell for us because we know that we have not peaked yet.”
Five of the cases in the county have required hospitalization at some point during their illness.
Elliott said Parkland Health Center’s capacity right now for patients with the virus is good, but they have identified another possible location if needed.
“They are going to take as many COVID patients as they can,” Elliott said. “They do have a COVID unit right now that they are using for COVID-only patients … But we do have a site identified locally that may be able to be used.”
Residents getting tired of being quarantined at home is a worry at the health center.
“I think that’s certainly a concern,” Elliott said. “I mean my own kids are antsy at home and have questions about how the Easter Bunny is going to arrive at our house if he’s quarantined. But yeah, it certainly is a concern.”
The health center recommends residents do thinks like taking a break from the news, getting outside in the sunshine, calling friends and family, dancing and listening to music, and getting some exercise.
Elliott said it also helps to try to keep to your daily routine as much as can during this time.
“Getting up at the same time every day; going to bed at the same time every day,” Elliott said. “Trying to follow your routine as normally as you can, even though we know that things are different for now. This is temporary. Hopefully people can keep in mind that the end goal is to save lives and to prevent people from getting sick, especially to the point that they need to be hospitalized.”
Stay and pray
Ahead of Easter Sunday and during Passover, the public health community asks Missourians to “stay and pray,” according to a release from the St. Francois County Health Center.
“These holidays are about community and family and the most important guidance we can provide now – and the most important thing people can do to help – is to stay home,” the release said. “We know celebrating the Easter and Passover holidays are important, especially during these challenging times.”
There are ways to celebrate safely – so you don’t put yourself or others at risk, according to the release.
• DO look for alternatives to view Easter or Passover prayer services online or on TV.
• DO celebrate with family via video chat or phone calls.
• DO cook traditional foods at home to enjoy the familiar tastes and smells of the holiday. Eat dinner together via videoconference.
• DO follow guidance from your local public health agency.
• DON’T attend an in-person Easter or Passover prayer service
• DON’T congregate in public areas like parks on Easter Sunday or during Passover.
• DON’T invite loved ones or neighbors to celebrate at your home.
• DO stay in your car if attending a drive-up service.
• DO celebrate in person only with those that live with you.
“The next two weeks are particularly crucial for people to stay home and help slow the spread of COVID-19,” the release said. “The actions of one affect us all. If we all commit to staying home, we will be able to stop the spread of COVID-19 and ensure our communities can successfully return to a more familiar way of life.”
The health center reminds the public to stay home and observe other healthy actions like:
• Frequent handwashing.
• Physical distancing (staying at least six feet apart from others you may encounter outside your own home).
• Only leaving the house for essential functions.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
