SFCHC: COVID-19 cases up to 19; residents should stay and pray for Easter

“They are going to take as many COVID patients as they can,” Elliott said. “They do have a COVID unit right now that they are using for COVID-only patients … But we do have a site identified locally that may be able to be used.”

Residents getting tired of being quarantined at home is a worry at the health center.

“I think that’s certainly a concern,” Elliott said. “I mean my own kids are antsy at home and have questions about how the Easter Bunny is going to arrive at our house if he’s quarantined. But yeah, it certainly is a concern.”

The health center recommends residents do thinks like taking a break from the news, getting outside in the sunshine, calling friends and family, dancing and listening to music, and getting some exercise.

Elliott said it also helps to try to keep to your daily routine as much as can during this time.

“Getting up at the same time every day; going to bed at the same time every day,” Elliott said. “Trying to follow your routine as normally as you can, even though we know that things are different for now. This is temporary. Hopefully people can keep in mind that the end goal is to save lives and to prevent people from getting sick, especially to the point that they need to be hospitalized.”