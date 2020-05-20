SFCHC: COVID-19 cases up to 34

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The St. Francois County Health Department reported a new confirmed case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total to 34 cases.

The new case is a male in his 60s who contracted the virus through travel, according to the health department's numbers.

Until Wednesday, the county hadn't had a new confirmed case since May 7.

The health center is aware of at least 1,227 SFC residents have been tested for COVID-19. Healthcare providers are not required by law to report pending or negative tests to the local public health department. The health center does not test for COVID-19.

Cases are reported by hospitals, doctors, labs, and other healthcare entities. At times, cases may be identified through epidemiological investigations per Missouri Department of Health guidelines.

The Washington County Health Department has reported 11 cases in Washington County. Two of the cases were reported this week.