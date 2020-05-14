SFCHC: COVID-19 data pointing in right direction

Data for COVID-19 in St. Francois County is heading in a good direction, according to Health Center Director Amber Elliott.
She gave an update on Thursday on Facebook Live.
There have been 33 confirmed positive cases of the virus in the county. Four of those cases are still active.
“So I know there’s a lot of thoughts and concerns around the numbers,” Elliott said, “But what I want to impress upon you is to not be as concerned with the overall number as how many are active and where did those case come from. Right now the data does not support community spread, so that’s good news.”
Elliott said they are also seeing a continued decrease in emergency room data regionally.
“So that’s also good news that we are headed in the right direction, but we still want to be vigilant,” Elliott added.
More than 1,000 people have been tested for the virus in SFC, according to the health center numbers.
“Those numbers are going up significantly and that is great news,” Elliott said. “Because the more people that are tested, the more we can identify cases and isolate and quarantine the people who are appropriate and do good contact tracing. So those are good things.”
Cases are counted according to criteria from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Elliott said, but there are still unknown cases out there.
“We know that there are likely cases out there that have either been asymptomatic and didn’t know it or not sick enough that they felt they needed to go to the hospital,” Elliott said. “This is similar to other communicable diseases that we investigate.”
Elliott said the data in Missouri, and even in St. Louis where they have community spread, is pointing in a good direction.
“But we did need to be vigilant,” Elliott added.
Elliott also talked a little in her update about the Pediatric Multi-Symptom Inflammatory Syndrome that is being investigated in places like New York City as possibly linked to COVID-19. The health center has been fielding a lot of questions about it.
“Not a lot is known yet, basically,” Elliott said, “and that is why we haven’t heard from the CDC yet on this. They think it’s pretty rare and they’re not 100 percent sure that this is connected to COVID-19. But they suspect it.”
The life-threatening syndrome, Elliott said, is showing up a few weeks after children have potentially had the virus. Symptoms include prolonged fever; irritability; sluggishness; abdominal pain without any other explanation; vomiting; diarrhea; rash, especially on the chest, hands, or feet; red or pink eyes; enlarged lymph nodes on one side of the neck; red, cracked lips; tongue that looks like a strawberry; red, swollen hands and feet, according to Elliott.
“We need to proceed with caution and wait for some more information to come,” Elliott added. “But it’s always good to be informed.”
The health center posted links to a couple of articles about the syndrome on its post with Thursday’s video.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.