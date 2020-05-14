SFCHC: COVID-19 data pointing in right direction

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Data for COVID-19 in St. Francois County is heading in a good direction, according to Health Center Director Amber Elliott.

She gave an update on Thursday on Facebook Live.

There have been 33 confirmed positive cases of the virus in the county. Four of those cases are still active.

“So I know there’s a lot of thoughts and concerns around the numbers,” Elliott said, “But what I want to impress upon you is to not be as concerned with the overall number as how many are active and where did those case come from. Right now the data does not support community spread, so that’s good news.”

Elliott said they are also seeing a continued decrease in emergency room data regionally.

“So that’s also good news that we are headed in the right direction, but we still want to be vigilant,” Elliott added.

More than 1,000 people have been tested for the virus in SFC, according to the health center numbers.

“Those numbers are going up significantly and that is great news,” Elliott said. “Because the more people that are tested, the more we can identify cases and isolate and quarantine the people who are appropriate and do good contact tracing. So those are good things.”