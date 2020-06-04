SFCHC: COVID-19 isn't going away

Elliott added that there is expected to be an increase in testing at congregate settings in the county. Testing has already happened at Southeast Missouri Behavioral Health after there was a confirmed case there. The state plans to test prisons and some nursing home in the county as a surveillance method.

“We need to expect more cases,” Elliott said. “We don’t expect that we will never have another case. We know we are going to continue getting more cases over time.”

Phase one of the state’s recovery plan has been extended until June 15. Elliott said she hasn’t heard anything on what will happen next.

She did say that the health center has updated some of the guidance on its website.

“It’s not mandates,” Elliott added. “It’s just guidance to help people decide what is right for them.”

The guidance for the gathering limit was set at 10 people in early May, following national guidelines. But that has now been updated to 50, according to Elliott.

“But the biggest thing is social distancing,” Elliott explained. “So we really recommend avoiding gatherings that social distancing is not able to be maintained and that is in the state order for social distancing.”