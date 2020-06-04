SFCHC: COVID-19 isn't going away

Over the past couple of weeks, St. Francois County has seen a few more confirmed COVID-19 cases that have no known source of contact, according to Health Center Director Amber Elliott.
“That means it probably came from somewhere in the community,” Elliott said during her live update on Facebook on Thursday. “Again we’ve talked about that the virus is out there and we need to continue treating it as it’s out there and is not going away. So we need to continue to take those precautions that we’ve talked about for weeks and weeks and weeks.”
The total case count for the county is still 44, with eight cases being active. Elliott does expect a couple of those cases to be released from isolation in the next couple of days.
Overall, there have been 13 cases that have no known source of contact, according to health center numbers.
But Elliott said the health center looks at more data than just the total count, such as active cases and three-day rolling averages.
“Right now, we still feel good,” Elliott said. “We are able to manage cases. We are able to jump on cases and quarantine and isolate very quickly. Healthcare capacity is good. Testing is increasing.”
The health center is aware of 1,962 residents who have tested.
Elliott added that there is expected to be an increase in testing at congregate settings in the county. Testing has already happened at Southeast Missouri Behavioral Health after there was a confirmed case there. The state plans to test prisons and some nursing home in the county as a surveillance method.
“We need to expect more cases,” Elliott said. “We don’t expect that we will never have another case. We know we are going to continue getting more cases over time.”
Phase one of the state’s recovery plan has been extended until June 15. Elliott said she hasn’t heard anything on what will happen next.
She did say that the health center has updated some of the guidance on its website.
“It’s not mandates,” Elliott added. “It’s just guidance to help people decide what is right for them.”
The guidance for the gathering limit was set at 10 people in early May, following national guidelines. But that has now been updated to 50, according to Elliott.
“But the biggest thing is social distancing,” Elliott explained. “So we really recommend avoiding gatherings that social distancing is not able to be maintained and that is in the state order for social distancing.”
As for a vaccine, Elliott said she has read that the earliest would be December of this year and those most vulnerable and the healthcare workers would be the priority.
“We’re working on plans for mass vaccination if that needs to happen,” Elliott said,
Elliott also reminded residents that nursing services at the health center, including immunizations, are available by appointment right now.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
