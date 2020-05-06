SFCHC gives virus update

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The statewide stay-at-home order was lifted Monday and the St. Francois County Health Center (SFCHC) provided a cautiously optimistic update Wednesday on the state of COVID-19 cases within the county.

Director Amber Elliott explained that as of Wednesday, at noon, there has been a total of 29 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in St. Francois County — a figure that has remained steady since last week.

There are currently no active confirmed cases that have been reported to the health center.

Regional data shows a decline in persons presenting to the emergency room with COVID-like symptoms.

The health center has been made aware of more than 730 St. Francois County residents that have been tested for COVID-19.

Healthcare providers are not required by law to report pending or negative tests to the local public health department.

The health center does not test for COVID-19. If you are sick and think you may have the virus, the health center advises that you stay home and call your healthcare provider.