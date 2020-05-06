SFCHC gives virus update

The statewide stay-at-home order was lifted Monday and the St. Francois County Health Center (SFCHC) provided a cautiously optimistic update Wednesday on the state of COVID-19 cases within the county.
Director Amber Elliott explained that as of Wednesday, at noon, there has been a total of 29 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in St. Francois County — a figure that has remained steady since last week.
There are currently no active confirmed cases that have been reported to the health center.
Regional data shows a decline in persons presenting to the emergency room with COVID-like symptoms.
The health center has been made aware of more than 730 St. Francois County residents that have been tested for COVID-19.
Healthcare providers are not required by law to report pending or negative tests to the local public health department.
The health center does not test for COVID-19. If you are sick and think you may have the virus, the health center advises that you stay home and call your healthcare provider.
Elliott said many area healthcare providers are testing for COVID-19. Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions, like heart or lung disease or diabetes, seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from the virus.
She further stressed that if you develop emergency warning signs for COVID-19, you should get medical attention immediately.
Emergency warning signs can include:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion or inability to arouse
- Bluish lips or face
This list does not include all the emergency warning signs, which can vary from person to person.
Elliott said to consult your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning. If you have a medical emergency, call 911. Notify the operator that you have, or think you might have, COVID-19. If possible, put on a cloth face covering before medical help arrives.
Elliott also advised that if you are going to the hospital via your own transport, call your local hospital before arriving.
During Wednesday’s virus update, Elliott emphasized that virus precautions, like social distancing, are still very important in controlling community-spread.
“The current data is encouraging, but please do not become complacent,” Elliott read from a prepared statement. “As restrictions lift, it is important for our community to remain vigilant in order to reduce the spread of disease.”
General Guidelines for St. Francois County residents include:
- If you are sick, stay home and contact your medical provider.
- Avoid socializing in groups that do not readily allow for appropriate physical distancing. Minimize travel to the extent possible.
- Strongly consider using face coverings while in public.
- When in public individuals should maximize physical distance from others.
- Elderly or otherwise vulnerable populations should continue to shelter in place.
- Continue to practice good hygiene.
Guidance for businesses and other entities can be found on the SFCHC website, www.sfchc.org, or by visiting the Centers for Disease Control website at www.cdc.gov.
The health center is open for appointments only. WIC is continuing to provide services via phone and mail at this time.
“This process will allow us to better serve clients as well as keep the office safe with proper social distancing and allow time to properly sanitize surfaces between clients,” said Elliott. “Please do not visit the office if you are sick.”
Current nursing services offered at the health center include immunizations, TB skin tests, STD services, and presumptive eligibility applications for pregnant women.
As a reminder, Elliott added that students entering Kindergarten, 8th grade, and 12th grade are due for immunizations prior to the start of the 2020-2021 school year.
For more information on the Show Me Recovery plan, visit: https://showmestrong.mo.gov.
For more information on CDC guidance for businesses, please visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/organizations/businessesemployers.htm.
