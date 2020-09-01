SFCHC hears public comments

The St. Francois County Health Center Board of Trustees met on Tuesday and heard comments from residents about a possible mask mandate.
This meeting was just for discussion on pandemic response and public health policy, no voting was done on a mandate.
Space was limited due to social distancing. The health center did have a live stream of the meeting, but technical difficulties for the first 15 minutes made it impossible to hear some of the first residents to comment.
One resident said he doesn’t deny the reality of COVID-19, but he doesn’t believe it’s the pandemic everyone’s making it out to be.
“It’s making people less and less free,” he said. “(They have) less and less of an ability to think on their own.”
Another resident noted the discrepancies between what was said about masks in the beginning by the government versus what is said now. The same people that said they were dangerous, she said, are now telling us to wear them.
“I don’t know if they work or not,” she said. “I usually say, ‘if you want me to put on a mask, I’ll put on a mask.’ I do not want the government telling me to put on a mask. It is a stupid, dangerous idea to have a mandate. When you have a mandate, you have tyranny.”
Several residents argued that a mask mandate will hurt small businesses.
“If we start acting like St. Louis County, we are going to be in a world of hurt,” another resident said.
After the 30-minute open comment period, the board members discussed a possible draft of a mandate. A copy of the draft was passed out to those in attendance.
Board members discussed possible changes, including adding anxiety and PTSD as a possible health exclusions for wearing a mask and excluding fleece as a possible cloth mask material.
The health center is only updating COVID case numbers on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday now. As of Monday, St. Francois County had 550 active and 1,135 total cases.
Other counties
The Iron County Health Department is the latest health department to close due to a staff member testing positive. They will be closed today through Sept. 14.
The health department reported two new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number to 78 cases and 15 active cases.
Madison County Health Department is also closed to the public this week. But they reported 10 cases on Tuesday. They now have 74 active and 164 total cases.
The Ste. Genevieve County Health Department reported two new cases. The county has 14 active cases and 127 total cases.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
