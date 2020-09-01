SFCHC hears public comments

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The St. Francois County Health Center Board of Trustees met on Tuesday and heard comments from residents about a possible mask mandate.

This meeting was just for discussion on pandemic response and public health policy, no voting was done on a mandate.

Space was limited due to social distancing. The health center did have a live stream of the meeting, but technical difficulties for the first 15 minutes made it impossible to hear some of the first residents to comment.

One resident said he doesn’t deny the reality of COVID-19, but he doesn’t believe it’s the pandemic everyone’s making it out to be.

“It’s making people less and less free,” he said. “(They have) less and less of an ability to think on their own.”

Another resident noted the discrepancies between what was said about masks in the beginning by the government versus what is said now. The same people that said they were dangerous, she said, are now telling us to wear them.

“I don’t know if they work or not,” she said. “I usually say, ‘if you want me to put on a mask, I’ll put on a mask.’ I do not want the government telling me to put on a mask. It is a stupid, dangerous idea to have a mandate. When you have a mandate, you have tyranny.”