SFCHC issues citation for gathering at BT drag strip

On the day that Gov. Mike Parson released the state’s guidelines for moving forward after the stay-at-home order expires, the St. Francois County Health Department is reminding residents that the order is still in effect and violations against it will be taken seriously.
The health department was made aware of a gathering of more than 200 people at the Bonne Terre Drag Strip on Sunday, according to Director Amber Elliott.
“They’re being issued a citation and it’s being turned over to the prosecuting attorney,” Elliott said.
According to the county order, a fine of up to $1,000 or jail time are possible for violations.
This is the only gathering of this magnitude, Elliott said, that has been brought to their attention to investigate during the statewide and county orders. The Bonne Terre wedding happened before any orders were in place.
The county still has 26 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Monday. Of those cases, 20 have been released from isolation.
“That’s all good news,” Elliott said, “but we still need to remain vigilant and still need to be abide by the statewide order.”
The statewide order expires on May 3 and Parson released his plan for the first phase of recovery on Monday. It will extend through the end of May.
The county will support the state’s guidance, Elliott said.
“We’re headed in the right direction from what it looks like,” Elliott said. “But I still expect us to have cases trickle in over an indefinite amount of time until we’re able to have a vaccine. That could be awhile, but hopefully these social distancing mechanisms that have been put in place can help.”
The White House task force has said that social distancing measures could last through the summer.
“I think it’s just something people are going to need to be more aware of,” Elliott said.
Progression through the phases of recovery will depend on an uptick in cases, Elliott said.
“(This) is why large gatherings are irresponsible and really put us all at risk for disease transmission,” Elliott said.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
