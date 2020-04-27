SFCHC issues citation for gathering at BT drag strip

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

On the day that Gov. Mike Parson released the state’s guidelines for moving forward after the stay-at-home order expires, the St. Francois County Health Department is reminding residents that the order is still in effect and violations against it will be taken seriously.

The health department was made aware of a gathering of more than 200 people at the Bonne Terre Drag Strip on Sunday, according to Director Amber Elliott.

“They’re being issued a citation and it’s being turned over to the prosecuting attorney,” Elliott said.

According to the county order, a fine of up to $1,000 or jail time are possible for violations.

This is the only gathering of this magnitude, Elliott said, that has been brought to their attention to investigate during the statewide and county orders. The Bonne Terre wedding happened before any orders were in place.

The county still has 26 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Monday. Of those cases, 20 have been released from isolation.

“That’s all good news,” Elliott said, “but we still need to remain vigilant and still need to be abide by the statewide order.”