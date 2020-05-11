SFCHC: Large gatherings still not recommended

While there’s no limit on gatherings in Missouri’s phase-one plan for recovery as long as social distancing is maintained, St. Francois County Health Center Director Amber Elliott still recommends that residents don’t gather in groups of more than 10.
“The health center has put forth guidelines that are recommended, which includes a 10-person gathering limit, in accordance with national guidelines,” Elliott said. “But again, it is a recommendation, not a mandate.”
Elliott’s response comes after the opening of the St. Francois County Raceway on Saturday, where reportedly hundreds gathered to watch the races.
“Crowds of that size are very difficult to maintain social distancing,” Elliott said. “But that is the direction of the state. Large venues can operate if they are able to maintain social distancing.”
Elliott said the health center is working to get in contact with the raceway to discuss its operations and strategize about social distancing measures.
“Large gatherings are at high risk for disease transmission,” Elliott said, “and they do make it hard to do good contract tracing if an outbreak occurred.”
The county is still at 33 confirmed cases of COVID-19, four of which are active. The health center is aware of more than 870 residents that have been tested.
Cases are reported by hospitals, doctors, labs, and other healthcare entities. At times, cases may be identified through epidemiological investigations.
According to the health center, 28 of 33 cases have been identified via PCR laboratory testing, which is the nasal swab test; one case has been identified through serologic testing, which is a blood test for antibodies; and four have been identified via epidemiological investigation per Missouri Department of Health guidelines.
Epidemiological investigations can be complex given the circumstances surrounding a case, according to the health center. Investigations focus on identifying potential cases and those exposed through contact tracing. Contacts of cases are notified by health center investigation staff. It is imperative to maintain the privacy of these individuals to the greatest extent possible.
“Please understand that behind these numbers are people and we ask that everyone be respectful of their privacy,” the health center said.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.