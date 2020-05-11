SFCHC: Large gatherings still not recommended

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

While there’s no limit on gatherings in Missouri’s phase-one plan for recovery as long as social distancing is maintained, St. Francois County Health Center Director Amber Elliott still recommends that residents don’t gather in groups of more than 10.

“The health center has put forth guidelines that are recommended, which includes a 10-person gathering limit, in accordance with national guidelines,” Elliott said. “But again, it is a recommendation, not a mandate.”

Elliott’s response comes after the opening of the St. Francois County Raceway on Saturday, where reportedly hundreds gathered to watch the races.

“Crowds of that size are very difficult to maintain social distancing,” Elliott said. “But that is the direction of the state. Large venues can operate if they are able to maintain social distancing.”

Elliott said the health center is working to get in contact with the raceway to discuss its operations and strategize about social distancing measures.

“Large gatherings are at high risk for disease transmission,” Elliott said, “and they do make it hard to do good contract tracing if an outbreak occurred.”