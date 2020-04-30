SFCHC: Life is still going to look different next week

For St. Francois County Health Director Amber Elliott, getting together guidance for businesses as they get ready to reopen next week is keeping her busy.
The health center plans to post and distribute their recommendations on Friday.
But she took a few minutes out her day on Thursday to answer some pressing questions from residents on Facebook Live as the county heads toward recovery.
The county still has 29 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday; zero cases are active. The health center is aware of 464 residents that have been tested.
“It’s not going to look the exact same as before we were in a COVID-19 response,” Elliott said. “It’s going to look a little bit different. But hopefully we can continue on the path we are on and that we’re not seeing active community transmission that we are concerned about.”
The health center has been watching data from emergency rooms, which shows how many people are presenting with COVID-like symptoms.
“It looked there was kind of an uptick last week,” Elliott said. “And in the last couple of days, it’s dropped down again. So that’s always good news, as well.”
The health center is also working on plans for active surveillance, which is trying to figure out who is sick before they test positive for the virus. This is done by looking at places that are checking people’s temperatures and taking surveys about how they feel and what symptoms they might have.
“So those are things that are going to be really important moving forward,” Elliott said.
Elliott pointed residents toward the St. Francois County Commission’s guidelines, which are posted on the health center’s website, that emphasize social distancing and avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people.
“Again, these are recommendations, not mandates,” Elliott said. “But these are best practices, so we can continue on this path of minimizing community transmission and heading back to some level of normal.”
Other questions/concerns that Elliott addressed:
• Why has there only been a small amount of residents tested, only at about 1% of the county’s population?
Elliott said the health center has sent out surveys to area healthcare providers to find out about their testing capacity and to see what the barriers are to increasing testing, so they can assist in any way.
“Testing is a concern,” Elliott added. “It’s been a concern and it’s hopefully going to be getting better. The state has released more allowing guidelines and some clarifications on their guidelines for the State Public Health Lab.”
• Can weddings happen?
Weddings aren’t specifically addressed in the statewide plan, Elliott said, but strategy will be needed if they continue.
“We do recommend the limitations of 10 still, in accordance with the national guidelines,” Elliott said. “If you are continuing on with weddings, social distancing needs to be a top priority. I think, if we are speaking realistically, that’s hard to do. But keeping family units separate.”
• If cases spike, will we go back to stay-at-home order?
“I think that’s the big concern of a lot of people right now,” Elliott said, “because nobody wants to go back there and continuing doing that. But we also don’t want to see our hospital system get overwhelmed. Right now, the capacity of the hospital system is good. We don’t have that surge of cases, but it’s something we are going to have to continue to keep our eye on.”
• Can graduations happen?
According to Elliott, from what she understands, Missouri DESE will be giving recommendations to schools. She has been talking to some superintendents about strategies for social distancing.
“It’s an important thing,” Elliott said. “Graduation is a huge moment in a person’s life, and so we want to try to make that happen on some level. But some of those might be delayed into the summer or they might just look different than they have in the past.”
• What about summer sports?
“It’s really going to take some strategy on summer sports,” Elliott said, “and they are probably going to look a bit different. But my understanding is, through reading the statewide recover plan, that the intention is that summer sports are allowed to happen. But again, strategies on physically distancing and hygienic practices.”
Elliott said she has been talking to some city leaders about summer baseball
“My kid plays summer baseball, too, so I would love to see summer baseball happen,” Elliott said. “But it needs to be done safely under the statewide guidance.”
She said that will involve strategy, likes games being spaced differently so one group is gone before the other arrives and each participant having their own equipment, which she knows is hard in rec leagues. Also keeping distance between families and staying home if anyone in the family is sick.
“Disinfection, disinfection, disinfection,” Elliott added. “Kids are not good at social distancing. I’ve got two of them myself, and they just tend to be a really good way to spread germs.”
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
