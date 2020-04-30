SFCHC: Life is still going to look different next week

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

For St. Francois County Health Director Amber Elliott, getting together guidance for businesses as they get ready to reopen next week is keeping her busy.

The health center plans to post and distribute their recommendations on Friday.

But she took a few minutes out her day on Thursday to answer some pressing questions from residents on Facebook Live as the county heads toward recovery.

The county still has 29 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday; zero cases are active. The health center is aware of 464 residents that have been tested.

“It’s not going to look the exact same as before we were in a COVID-19 response,” Elliott said. “It’s going to look a little bit different. But hopefully we can continue on the path we are on and that we’re not seeing active community transmission that we are concerned about.”

The health center has been watching data from emergency rooms, which shows how many people are presenting with COVID-like symptoms.

“It looked there was kind of an uptick last week,” Elliott said. “And in the last couple of days, it’s dropped down again. So that’s always good news, as well.”