SFCHC: New cases this week related to Festus outbreak

“Public health in Missouri is very poorly funded,” Elliott said. “That plays a factor in how we are able to respond. The state has told us we will not receive funding and we are fighting for that because we want to be able to do this. Thankfully, we have 26 cases and we’ve been able to jump on those cases very quickly. But obviously, if this got out of hand, we only have so many people that can do this work right now.”

Elliott did mention that the FDA approved its first at-home testing kits from Lab Corp this week.

“This is meant to increase access to testing,” Elliott said. “We know that is an issue.”

She had initially heard that it would be geared more toward healthcare workers, but she hasn’t heard anything about that since the announcement this week.

You will still need a prescription from your doctor to get the test, according to Elliott.

“It’s going to take a little while to get the capacity to deliver that to what they are hoping it’s going to be,” Elliott said. “But this sounds like an interesting piece that’s on the horizon.”

Elliott also said she would be dropping down to once a week for her Facebook Live updates. Those will now just be on Thursdays at 2 p.m.

Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal.

