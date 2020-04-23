SFCHC: New cases this week related to Festus outbreak

St. Francois County’s four new confirmed COVID-19 cases this week are all associated with an outbreak in a long-term care facility in Jefferson County.
The total cases for the county is still 26 as of Thursday.
The four new cases reported on Tuesday and Wednesday are linked to the 82 cases of COVID at the Festus Manor Nursing Center, according to SFC Health Center Director Amber Elliott. It was originally reported that three of the four were connected.
“That’s important to know,” Elliott said on Thursday during her Facebook Live update. “We know that those four cases are not indicative or not signs of community spread in our county to help us make some decisions going forward.”
Twenty-one of the cases have recovered and been released from isolation.
Both the state and county are trying to move toward a recovery plan as the statewide stay-at-home order is set to expire on May 3.
Elliott said there are people on both sides of the issue. People who want the order extended and people who want it lifted right now. The economy and public health are both important issues, Elliott said, and they both affect one another.
“I think it’s somewhere in the middle,” Elliott said. “We have to remember that COVID-19 is a public health problem. So is poverty. We are going to have to be in the middle somewhere.
"We do need to revive our economy, but we are going to have to do it in a careful, methodical manner to make sure we don’t see the surge in cases. So we don’t go back to a stay-at-home order.”
The state has not released its plan yet. Elliott is hoping to see it soon maybe Friday or early next week.
“We have some drafts in place and things that we are working on,” Elliott said. “But we want to make sure that our guidance is in line with the state’s guidance.”
Elliott assumes the state’s guidelines will be similar to the phased guidelines released by the White House.
Those guidelines may look different from jurisdiction to jurisdiction depending on what’s happening with cases, Elliott said.
“A lot of this hinges on testing,” Elliott said. “It’s important. There’s no way to rapidly test 66,000 people. I need you to keep this in mind. I agree testing is a concern and is going to continue to be a concern until we can get where we want to be.”
The health center is aware of 378 residents that have tested so far. In order to do investigations with contact tracing and being able to isolate and quarantine people, Elliott said, the health center has to know about cases.
But Missouri is the lowest funded state per capita for public health, according to Elliott.
“Public health in Missouri is very poorly funded,” Elliott said. “That plays a factor in how we are able to respond. The state has told us we will not receive funding and we are fighting for that because we want to be able to do this. Thankfully, we have 26 cases and we’ve been able to jump on those cases very quickly. But obviously, if this got out of hand, we only have so many people that can do this work right now.”
Elliott did mention that the FDA approved its first at-home testing kits from Lab Corp this week.
“This is meant to increase access to testing,” Elliott said. “We know that is an issue.”
She had initially heard that it would be geared more toward healthcare workers, but she hasn’t heard anything about that since the announcement this week.
You will still need a prescription from your doctor to get the test, according to Elliott.
“It’s going to take a little while to get the capacity to deliver that to what they are hoping it’s going to be,” Elliott said. “But this sounds like an interesting piece that’s on the horizon.”
Elliott also said she would be dropping down to once a week for her Facebook Live updates. Those will now just be on Thursdays at 2 p.m.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.