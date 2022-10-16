SFCHC offering flu shots

The St. Francois County Health Center (SFCHC) is offering flu vaccinations for this year’s flu season Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This year, the nation is expected to see an increase in the flu virus, according to the SFCHC, even though the previous two years had been relatively mild when compared to the past.

SFCHC Communicable Disease/COVID-19 Public Health Nurse Tara West said for the United States to predict how the season will go, the Centers for Disease Control looks toward the Southern Hemisphere to see how the season goes in the south.

“We monitor how the Southern Hemisphere’s flu season has gone since their flu season comes before ours,” explained West. “Australia’s flu season for this year was the worst flu season they’ve had in five years.”

The most recent flu data, according to West, is showing the H3 subtype of influenza A to have been the most prevalent recently, but the vaccine for the 2022-2023 season contains Flu A H1N1 and H3N2, and the Flu B Victoria lineage and Yamagata lineage. The SFCHC just received their stock of flu vaccines at the start of the month.

There are four types of flu viruses, according to the Centers for Disease Control, but both A and B types are the causes of the annual seasonal epidemic compared to types C and D. Type A is classified into subtypes, which is why it is known as Flu A H1N1 or Flu A H3N2, while flu type B is known by its lineage such as Victoria and Yamagata.

West said the health center has the recombinant vaccine in stock, but says other businesses may have other types of vaccines available for the flu, including the high dose vaccine. The high dose flu vaccine is highly recommended by the CDC for individuals 65 and older as it can help protect better by producing a stronger immune response. According to West, the high dose vaccine contains four times the antigen amount when compared to regular flu vaccine administered, and is better at protecting those with decreased immune systems.

The SFCHC has seen quite a few patients coming for the flu shot since supplying this fall's vaccine. According to West, the majority of those visiting the health center are over the age of 50.

Flu vaccinations are available at multiple places in St. Francois County. The SFCHC offers walk-in flu vaccinations Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. while Walgreens, Walmart, and some pharmacy locations offer the flu vaccines as well.

VA Clinics

The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff will offer several opportunities for veteran patients to receive their influenza vaccinations in October. Ashley Aubuchon, VA health promotion/disease prevention program manager, says drive-thru flu shot clinics will be held daily on weekdays from Oct. 11 to Oct. 21. Clinic hours will be 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. each day.

“We try to make it easy,” said Aubuchon of the drive-thru clinics. “It’s convenient and creates access to care, and the veterans prefer it. Veterans are asked to bring their VA identification card when coming to the flu shot clinics, and the entire process should take no longer than 15 minutes."

Aubuchon stressed that flu vaccinations are the “most important prevention measure you can take against the annual flu.”

The vaccines may also protect those around you.

VA supports co-administration of influenza and COVID-19 vaccinations, so same-day shots will be offered," Aubuchon said. “Those who do want their COVID vaccine or booster on the same day, we ask that they get their flu shot first, then walk into primary care for their COVID vaccine.

Additional walk-in flu shot clinics will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at VA clinics in these communities on the following dates:

Oct. 21 in Sikeston

Oct. 21 in Farmington

Oct. 26 in Paragould

Oct. 26 in Pocahontas

"Veterans who cannot attend one of the flu shot clinics can still be vaccinated by walking in to their primary care team," Aubuchon said. "No appointment is necessary. If veterans get their flu shot outside VA, they should notify their primary care team so it can be recorded in their VA record."

Veterans can locate VA-approved, in-network providers by visiting https://www.va.gov/find-locations.