SFCHC offers vouchers for free fruits, veggies

The St. Francois County Health Center is back with another season of the Farmer’s Market Voucher Program, which provides St. Francois County residents with free fruits and vegetables.

Vouchers became available Wednesday at the health center in Park Hills. The vouchers are for low-income individuals aged 50 and older and can be redeemed at the Farmington Farmer’s Market during the 2020 season.

A similar farmer’s market program has been in place in Washington County for several years.

Breanna Griffin, registered dietitian at the St. Francois County Health Center, said that the health center hopes that keeping this program in St. Francois County will help decrease the high rate of obesity and diabetes in our area.

“There are many health benefits to eating fruits and vegetables,” Griffin said. “But even if people want to eat healthy, sometimes it can be difficult because of cost or access.

“Over half our county is living in what is considered a food desert, meaning that those types of foods are not readily available,” Griffin added. “We hope the voucher program can help make fresh produce accessible and affordable to more people while also supporting our local farmers.”