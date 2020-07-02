SFCHC offers vouchers for free fruits, veggies

The St. Francois County Health Center is back with another season of the Farmer’s Market Voucher Program, which provides St. Francois County residents with free fruits and vegetables.
Vouchers became available Wednesday at the health center in Park Hills. The vouchers are for low-income individuals aged 50 and older and can be redeemed at the Farmington Farmer’s Market during the 2020 season.
A similar farmer’s market program has been in place in Washington County for several years.
Breanna Griffin, registered dietitian at the St. Francois County Health Center, said that the health center hopes that keeping this program in St. Francois County will help decrease the high rate of obesity and diabetes in our area.
“There are many health benefits to eating fruits and vegetables,” Griffin said. “But even if people want to eat healthy, sometimes it can be difficult because of cost or access.
“Over half our county is living in what is considered a food desert, meaning that those types of foods are not readily available,” Griffin added. “We hope the voucher program can help make fresh produce accessible and affordable to more people while also supporting our local farmers.”
The health center’s voucher program is funded through donations from local sponsors. Different levels of sponsorship are available, ranging from $25-$500. The health center has received more than $3,500 in donations and will be able to provide packets of vouchers worth $20 to low-income individuals age 50 and older.
Farmington Farmer’s Market season runs from April to the end of October. The market is located at 814 E. Karsch Blvd., in Farmington.
Area residents can contact the St. Francois County Health Center to receive vouchers, which will be given out while supplies last.
For more information on the voucher program, contact Breanna Griffin at the St. Francois County Health Center by calling 573-431-1947 ext. 151.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
