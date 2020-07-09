You are the owner of this article.
SFCHC plans for back-to-school immunizations
The St. Francois County Health Center (SFCHC) wants to remind parents to make sure their child’s immunizations are up-to-date before the school year begins.

Kindergartners, 8th graders, and 12th graders are required to receive vaccines before the beginning of the coming school year.

Health center officials explained that making sure children receive all their vaccinations on time is one of the most important things a parent can do to ensure their child’s long-term health — as well as the health of friends, classmates, and others in their community.

“If you want to avoid the back-to-school rush, schedule an appointment now,” Nursing Supervisor Linda Ragsdale advised.

The SFCHC is now accepting appointments for back-to-school immunizations. All appointments will adhere to the social distancing guidelines, and one parent will be allowed into the building with their child.

Face masks are recommended for everyone over the age of 2 years old. If your child is sick or not feeling well, the health center asks that you do not come into the clinic.

Most vaccines are covered by health insurance. Children 18 years of age and younger may be eligible to get immunizations for free through the Vaccines for Children Program if they are Medicaid eligible, uninsured, underinsured, or an American Indian or Alaskan Native.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 573-431-1947 extension 131.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

