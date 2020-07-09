SFCHC plans for back-to-school immunizations

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The St. Francois County Health Center (SFCHC) wants to remind parents to make sure their child’s immunizations are up-to-date before the school year begins.

Kindergartners, 8th graders, and 12th graders are required to receive vaccines before the beginning of the coming school year.

Health center officials explained that making sure children receive all their vaccinations on time is one of the most important things a parent can do to ensure their child’s long-term health — as well as the health of friends, classmates, and others in their community.

“If you want to avoid the back-to-school rush, schedule an appointment now,” Nursing Supervisor Linda Ragsdale advised.

The SFCHC is now accepting appointments for back-to-school immunizations. All appointments will adhere to the social distancing guidelines, and one parent will be allowed into the building with their child.

Face masks are recommended for everyone over the age of 2 years old. If your child is sick or not feeling well, the health center asks that you do not come into the clinic.